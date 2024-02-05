Grammys host Trevor Noah defends Taylor Swift over NFL scrutiny

Host Trevor Noah spent a minute praising and defending Taylor Swift as she walked into the 66th annual Grammys.

"You can tell that Taylor Swift is here," Noah said. "Look, there she is. I say the names, and they pop out. Taylor Swift, everyone."

Swift walked in the background in her elegant white dress as the audience cheered. Behind Swift, her close friend and co-producer Jack Antonoff also entered the Los Angeles theater.

"Are you seeing what is happening here, as Taylor Swift moves through the room?" Noah asked. "The local economy around those tables improves. Can you see that? Look at that magic right now. Look at this magic. Lionel Ritchie, now Lionel Wealthy."

The joke referenced Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour that reportedly boosted local economies around the country. Noah then defended Swift against the media scrutiny she has been getting for attending NFL games to support her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

"I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift," he said. "Like she's been controlling the cameras at the games. Like just let her live. In fact tonight, on Taylor's behalf I'm going to give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I'm going to get revenge. Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I'm going to cut the cameras to someone who played football, that's what I'll do!"

Swift is nominated for six Grammys tonight, including album of the year. If she wins that category, she will make history as the first artist to do so four times.

