Grammys fans are all saying the same thing about Addison Rae and her boyfriend's PDA

Addison Rae and her boyfriend Omer Fedi did some major PDA on the Grammys 2022 red carpet, and fans are all comparing them to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. They knew this was coming, right?

The TikTok superstar and producer/songwriter have been dating for around six months, after confirming their relationship back in September 2021.

As well as attending the Oscars afterparty last weekend, the pair also walked the red carpet at the Grammys last night [3 April 2021], and stopped for photographers to do some kissing and, er, face licking.

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to make the comparison with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, aka Addison's lockdown BFF and her fiancé, the producer and Blink-182 drummer.

"Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would be proud," one person tweeted, while another said, "Addison Rae clearly been around Kourtney Kardashian too much. Knock off, Knock it off." A third said, "They're like a mini Travis and Kourtney" and "Trav and Kourt watch your backs."

Travis and Kourtney were also in attendance, with the drummer performing a medley of songs on stage alongside H.E.R., Lenny Kravitz, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis. Not ones to be outdone, their PDA was also pretty full on:

Fedi was up for three awards at the ceremony thanks to his production work, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album Of The Year.

