The Grammys bans AI entrants

The Grammys

The Grammys has banned Artificial Intelligence (AI) entrants from winning awards, stipulating that “only human creators” can win the music industry’s highest honour.

“A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any category,” said the Recording Academy, under new “AI protocols”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, work that features elements of AI is eligible, as long as a human creator is responsible for a “meaningful” contribution to the music and/or lyrics.

“The human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful,” state the new requirements.

The new rule was announced after Paul McCartney revealed that a forthcoming “last Beatles record” had been composed using AI by extracting John Lennon’s voice from an old demo.

At the time, he described AI as “kind of scary but exciting”, adding: “We will just have to see where that leads.”

Sir Paul McCartney says AI has helped to create a 'last Beatles record' by extracting John Lennon's voice from an old demo - David Magnus/Rex Features

In addition to the AI rule, the Recording Academy announced that a music creator has to account for at least 20 per cent of the work to win a nomination for the album of the year category.

That includes all credited artists, featured artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and mastering engineers. It differs from a decision made in 2021, which allowed anyone who worked on the album to receive a nomination.

The number of those eligible in the “big four” categories — best new artist as well as album, song, and record of the year — has been decreased from 10 to eight nominees.

Previously, to be nominated for the “best music film” category, 50 per cent of the documentary footage had to be performance-based. The Recording Academy has lifted that requirement.

The change better reflects the evolution of the music doc format, often a collection of verité and archival footage, like Apple TV’s Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Biopics and dramatic feature films are still ineligible.

Also eligible are “music-focused and individual music videos that together create a visual album (if videos are packaged and entered together as one cohesive film)”

That type of film was spearheaded by Beyoncé’s 2016 Lemonade.

New categories

The Recording Academy also announced that the best improvised jazz solo award has been renamed best jazz performance, while best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano) has been renamed best música Mexicana album (including Tejano).

To qualify in the latter category, 50 per cent of the lyrics must be sung in Spanish, or the majority of the musical content must reflect a traditional style of Mexican music, such as banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, rancheros, sierreño, jarocho, huasteco and huapango.

Those changes follow the addition of three new categories, announced on Tuesday — best pop dance recording, best African music performance, and best alternative jazz album.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.