Grammys awards 2023: Harry Styles fends off Adele, Coldplay for best pop vocal album

Harry Styles accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Harry's House" - AP

Harry Styles won the first major 2023 Grammy award today, for best pop vocal album for Harry's House.

The singer fended off fellow British talents Adele and Coldplay for the award, which was presented by Jennifer Lopez.

"This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you so much," he said, accepting the award.

Host for the 65th annual Grammys Awards, on Sunday US time, is former Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Beyonce has drawn equal with conductor Georg Solti as the most decorated artist at the Grammys with 31 gongs in total.

She won best dance/electronic recording, best traditional r&b performance and now best R&B song at the event.

The 2023 awards kicked off with an explosive performance by Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper is nominated for three awards at the ceremony, taking place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

The performance featured pyrotechnics and scores of dancers dressed in traditional dress, set against a tropical background.

Multiple members of the audience got to their feet to dance, including famous faces such as Taylor Swift.

Dancers perform in costume with Bad Bunny - AP

Referring to Bad Bunny as he opened the show, host Noah said: "That album is so fire it makes (Donald) Trump want to learn Spanish."

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performs - AFP

Adele, although missing out on an award gone to Styles, was given the chance to meet one of her heroes, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the opening minutes of the Grammys.

Noah revealed that the unlikely pair were big fans of each other, before making the introduction. "Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele," he said, to laughter from the audience.

A red-faced Adele laughed and embraced Johnson, who appeared behind her to surprise her.

Best country album went to Willie Nelson for A Beautiful Time. Shania Twain,wearing a bright red wig, both presented and accepted the award on behalf of theveteran singer, 89, who was absent.

Actor Viola Davis won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me", granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Davis is the third black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history, and was thrilled to celebrate the moment on stage.

The 57-year-old actor proudly said, "I got EGOT!" as she won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.

Davis has a 2015 Emmy for TV series "How To Get Away with Murder", won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016's "Fences" and has two Tony awards for "Fences" and "King Hedley II".

"Oh my God," she said today as she accepted her Grammy. "I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything."

Davis was the only female nominee in her category this year alongside big names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Jamie Foxx. Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg.

Harry Styles arrives at the 65th annual Grammys - Getty Images North America

Taylor Swift earlier said she was "blown away" after winning best music video at the Grammys for her filmmaking debut.

All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien as a couple in the midst of a tumultuous relationship, beat off competition including Adele's Easy On Me and Doja Cat's Woman.

The award was given out during a pre-ceremony event with Swift tweeting after: "I can't put into words what this means to me.

"For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music... I'm blown away.

"Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen."

The film is set to the recently released uncut, 10-minute version of the 2012 song. After claiming the award, Swift took to the red carpet in a sequinned blue gown baring her midriff.

The pop superstar matched the outfit with dazzling earrings constructed of triangles. Swift previously took home the coveted best video, best longform video and best direction gongs in November at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for the All Too Well music video.

Her 10-minute version of All Too Well is also nominated for song of the year, an accolade she has not won previously.