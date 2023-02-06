Grammy 2023: Harry Styles wins album of the year, Adele best pop solo

Harry Styles accepts the album of the year Grammy award for Harry's Hous - Getty Images North America

Beyonce has become the most decorated Grammy artist of all time, collecting her 32nd trophy at this year's ceremony.

The pop superstar, 41, made history as she won the best dance/electronic music album award for her house music-sampling album Renaissance.

This took her one higher than the previous Grammy record, held by the Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who died in 1997.

The biggest award of the night, however, for album of the year, went to Harry Styles for his third album Harry's House. The album also earned him the award for best pop vocal album.

Accepting the trophy from one of his fans, who he embraced, Styles said "there was no such thing as best" and that he had been inspired by all the other artists in the category.

"I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me, and a lot of different times in my life I've listened to everyone in this category when I'm alone. On nights like tonight, it's so important to remember there's no such thing as best.

"This is so kind, this doesn't happen to people like me very often and it's so nice."

Styles had fended off fellow British talents Adele and Coldplay to win the best pop vocal album, which was presented by Jennifer Lopez.

"This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you so much," he said, accepting the first award.

Styles later took to the stage for an energetic performance of his double-Grammy nominated track As It Was, which had been nominated for both song of the year and record of the year.

Later in the night, Adele won the Grammy award for best pop solo performance, for her hit song Easy On Me.

Accepting the award, she said: "Well thank you. I really was just looking forward to coming tonight - I want to give this to my son Angelo."

Adele said her partner, Rich Paul, had told her "not to cry" when accepting her award, but became visibly emotional anyway. Speaking about the song, she said: "I wrote this first verse in the shower... thank you artists, I f---ing love you."

In total, Adele was nominated in seven categories and Styles in six.

'We are witnessing history tonight'

Beyonce made a late entrance to the ceremony. In addition to winning the best dance/electronic music album award for her album Renaissance, she also won best traditional R&B performance and best R&B song at the event. She was however too late arriving to accept the latter award personally.

Taking to the stage for the Renaissance award, Beyonce said: "I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me... I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here but he is here in spirit.

"I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me, for pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful children who are watching at home."

In reference to her album Renaissance, which drew on the history of LGBTQ dance music, she added: "I'd like to thank the queer community - you invented the genre."

The award was presented by James Corden, who said it was an "honour" to be given the duty. "We are witnessing history tonight," he said, before announcing the result.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo performance for their collaborative song Unholy. Smith handed the floor to Petras as the duo celebrated her becoming the first transgender woman to win best pop duo/group performance at the Grammys.

"Sam, I love you so much and this song has been such an incredible journey for me," she said. Petras also thanked the "transgender legends" who had "kicked open the doors for me" and allies including Madonna, saying "I don't think I could be here without Madonna".

Wet Leg's 'magical' journey tp the top

The Isle Of Wight-based rock duo Wet Leg claimed their first Grammy awards, less than two years on from their very first live gig.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers scooped two gongs, taking home best alternative music performance and alternative music album.

"This is so funny, thank you so much. What are we doing here? I don't know. But here we are," said Teasdale, accepting the first award.

Later on, speaking in the winners room following their first two wins, she told the PA news agency: "It's very bizarre, very magical. We cannot compute."

The 2023 awards kicked off with an explosive performance by Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper was nominated for three awards and went on to win the Grammy for best musica urbana album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

The performance featured pyrotechnics and scores of dancers dressed in traditional dress, set against a tropical background.

Multiple members of the audience got to their feet to dance, including famous faces such as Taylor Swift.

Referring to Bad Bunny as he opened the show, host Trevor Noah said: "That album is so fire it makes (Donald) Trump want to learn Spanish."

Adele, although missing out on an award gone to Styles, was given the chance to meet one of her heroes, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the opening minutes of the Grammys.

Noah revealed that the unlikely pair were big fans of each other, before making the introduction. "Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele," he said, to laughter from the audience.

A red-faced Adele laughed and embraced Johnson, who appeared behind her to surprise her.

Best country album went to Willie Nelson for A Beautiful Time. Shania Twain, wearing a bright red wig, both presented and accepted the award on behalf of the veteran singer, 89, who was absent.

Actor Viola Davis won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me", granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Davis is the third black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history, and was thrilled to celebrate the moment on stage.

The 57-year-old actor proudly said, "I got EGOT!" as she won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.

Davis has a 2015 Emmy for the television series "How To Get Away with Murder", won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016's "Fences" and has two Tony awards for "Fences" and "King Hedley II".

"Oh my God," she said today as she accepted her Grammy. "I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola, to honour her, to honour her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything."

Taylor Swift wins with filmmaking debut

Taylor Swift earlier said she was "blown away" after winning best music video at the Grammys for her filmmaking debut.

All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien as a couple in the midst of a tumultuous relationship, beat off competition including Adele's Easy On Me and Doja Cat's Woman.

The award was given out during a pre-ceremony event with Swift tweeting after: "I can't put into words what this means to me.

"For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music... I'm blown away.

"Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen."

The film is set to the recently released uncut, 10-minute version of the 2012 song.