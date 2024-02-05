Grammys 2024: Here Are All The Winners

Phoebe Bridgers, SZA and Taylor Swift are among the many artists who look poised for a victory lap at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

For viewers, the highlights of Sunday’s ceremony ― held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah ― will be the megawatt performances. This year’s lineup of performers includes Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and U2.

As for the awards themselves, the leading contender is SZA, who scored a total of nine nominations — including record, album and song of the year — after making a triumphant return to the music industry with her sophomore effort, “SOS.” Meanwhile, Bridgers scooped up one nod for her collaboration with SZA, and seven as part of indie rock supergroup boygenius, and Victoria Monét followed close behind with seven nominations total.

Not surprisingly, Swift continued her world-dominating year with six nods, tied with Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. And the Recording Academy certainly wasn’t immune to the charms of “Barbie,” with the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster racking up 11 nominations in various categories.

As for music legends Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell, the Grammys will usher in the next phase of their much-buzzed-about comebacks.

Though Mitchell has won 11 Grammys over the course of the career, she’s set to take the stage for her first-ever live performance at the ceremony. Joel, meanwhile, will showcase “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first new single in 17 years.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?“

Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste, “Worship”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Album of the Year

Boygenius, “The Record”

Janelle Monáe, “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste, “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Guts”

SZA, “SOS”

Taylor Swift, “Midnights”

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?“

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste, “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey, “A&W”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Theron Thomas

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?“

Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, “Ghost in the Machine”

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish, “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste, “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile, “Thousand Miles”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice, “Karma”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Guts”

Ed Sheeran, “Subtract”

Taylor Swift, “Midnights”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Skrillex, Fred again.., & Flowdan, “Rumble”

Aphex Twin, “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f”

Disclosure, “Higher Than Ever Before”

James Blake, “Loading”

Romy & Fred again.., “Strong”

Best Pop Dance Recording

WINNER: Kylie Minogue, “Padam Padam”

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, “One in a Million”

Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding, “Miracle”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Troye Sivan, “Rush”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Fred again.., “Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)”

James Blake, “Playing Robots Into Heaven”

The Chemical Brothers, “For That Beautiful Feeling”

Kx5, “Kx5”

Skrillex, “Quest for Fire”

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Arctic Monkeys, “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas, “More Than a Love Song”

Foo Fighters, “Rescued”

Metallica, “Lux Æterna”

Best Metal Performance

WINNER: Metallica, “72 Seasons”

Disturbed, “Bad Man”

Ghost, “Phantom of the Opera”

Slipknot, “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox, “Jaded”

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters, “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age, “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones, “Angry”

Best Rock Album

WINNER: Paramore, “This Is Why”

Foo Fighters, “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet, “Starcatcher”

Metallica, “72 Seasons”

Queens of the Stone Age, “In Times New Roman…“

Best Alternative Music Performance

WINNER: Paramore, “This Is Why”

Alvvays, “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys, “Body Paint”

Boygenius, “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey, “A&W”

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Boygenius, “The Record”

Arctic Monkeys, “The Car”

Gorillaz, “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey, “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown, “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones, “ICU”

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley, “Back to Love”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét, “How Does It Make You Feel”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol, “Good Morning”

Babyface ft. Coco Jones, “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon, “Lucky”

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét, “Hollywood”

SZA, “Love Language”

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones, “ICU”

Halle, “Angel”

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley, “Back to Love”

SZA, “Snooze”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack, “Since I Have a Lover”

Diddy, “The Love Album: Off the Grid”

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy, “Nova”

Janelle Monáe, “The Age of Pleasure”

SZA, “SOS”

Best R&B Album

WINNER: Victoria Monét, “Jaguar II”

Babyface, “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones, “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King, “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker, “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, “Scientists & Engineers”

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar, “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought, “Love Letter”

Coi Leray, “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

WINNER: Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole, “All My Life”

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage, “Sittin’ on Top of the World”

Doja Cat, “Attention”

Drake & 21 Savage, “Spin Bout U”

SZA, “Low”

Best Rap Song

WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, “Scientists & Engineers”

Doja Cat, “Attention”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua, “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

Best Rap Album

WINNER: Killer Mike, “Michael”

Drake & 21 Savage, “Her Loss”

Metro Boomin, “Heroes & Villains”

Nas, “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott, “Utopia”

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

WINNER: J. Ivy, “The Light Inside”

Aja Monet, “When the Poems Do What They Do”

Kevin Powell, “Grocery Shopping With My Mother”

Prentice Powell and Shawn William, “For Your Consideration ’24 — The Album”

Queen Sheba, “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited”

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste, “Movement 18’ (Heroes)”

Lakecia Benjamin, “Basquiat”

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté, “Vulnerable (Live)”

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding, “But Not For Me”

Samara Joy, “Tight”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, “For Ella 2”

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding, “Alive at the Village Vanguard”

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke, “Lean In”

Cécile McLorin Salvant, “Mélusine”

Nicole Zuraitis, “How Love Begins”

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron, “The Source”

Lakecia Benjamin, “Phoenix”

Adam Blackstone, “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn”

Billy Childs, “The Winds of Change”

Pat Metheny, “Dream Box”

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

WINNER: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart, “Basie Swings The Blues”

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla, “The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute — Ritmo”

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society, “Dynamic Maximum Tension”

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest, “Olympians”

Mingus Big Band, “The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions”

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo, “El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2”

Eliane Elias, “Quietude”

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra, “My Heart Speaks”

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band, “Vox Humana”

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente, “Cometa”

Best Alternative Jazz Album

WINNER: Meshell Ndegeocello, “The Omnichord Real Book”

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily, “Love in Exile”

Cory Henry, “Live at the Piano”

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue, “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree”

Louis Cole, “Quality Over Opinion”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Laufey, “Bewitched”

Liz Callaway, “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim”

Rickie Lee Jones, “Pieces of Treasure”

Pentatonix, “Holidays Around the World”

Bruce Springsteen, “Only the Strong Survive”

Various, “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia, “As We Speak”

House of Waters, “On Becoming”

Bob James, “Jazz Hands”

Julian Lage, “The Layers”

Ben Wendel, “All One”

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: “Some Like It Hot”

”Kimberly Akimbo”

“Parade”

“Shucked”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: Chris Stapleton, “White Horse”

Brandy Clark, “Buried”

Dolly Parton, “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers, “In Your Love”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings, “High Note”

Brothers Osborne, “Nobody’s Nobody”

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin, “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson, “Save Me”

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Best Country Song

WINNER: Chris Stapleton, “White Horse”

Brandy Clark, “Buried”

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

Tyler Childers, “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne, “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson, “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers, “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan, “Zach Bryan”

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: Allison Russell, “Eve Was Black”

Jon Batiste, “Butterfly”

Blind Boys of Alabama, “Heaven Help Us All”

Madison Cunningham, “Inventing the Wheel”

Rhiannon Giddens, “You Louisiana Man”

Best Americana Performance

WINNER: Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile, “Dear Insecurity”

Blind Boys of Alabama, “Friendship”

Tyler Childers, “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “King of Oklahoma”

Allison Russell, “The Returner”

Best American Roots Song

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “Cast Iron Skillet”

The War and Treaty, “Blank Page”

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson, “California Sober”

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile, “Dear Insecurity”

Allison Russell, “The Returner”

Best Americana Album

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “Weathervanes”

Brandy Clark, “Brandy Clark”

Rodney Crowell, “The Chicago Sessions”

Rhiannon Giddens, “You’re the One”

Allison Russell, “The Returner”

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush, “Radio John: Songs of John Hartford”

Michael Cleveland, “Lovin’ of the Game”

Mighty Poplar, “Mighty Poplar”

Willie Nelson, “Bluegrass”

Billy Strings, “Me/And/Dad”

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, “City of Gold”

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: Bobby Rush, “All My Love for You”

Eric Bibb, “Ridin’”

Mr. Sipp, “The Soul Side of Sipp”

Tracy Nelson, “Life Don’t Miss Nobody”

John Primer, “Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge”

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: Larkin Poe, “Blood Harmony”

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton, “Death Wish Blues”

Ruthie Foster, “Healing Time”

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, “Live in London”

Bettye LaVette, “LaVette!”

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons, “Traveling Wildfire”

The Milk Carton Kids, “I Only See the Moon”

Joni Mitchell, “Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]”

Nickel Creek, “Celebrants”

Old Crow Medicine Show, “Jubilee”

Paul Simon, “Psalms”

Rufus Wainwright, “Folkocracy”

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band, “New Beginnings”

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers, “Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival”

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, “Live: Orpheum Theater Nola”

New Breed Bass Band, “Made in New Orleans”

New Orleans Nightcrawlers, “Too Much to Hold”

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., “Live at the Maple Leaf”

Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER: Kirk Franklin, “All Things”

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard, “God Is Good”

Erica Campbell, “Feel Alright (Blessed)”

Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It For Me (Live)”

Melvin Crispell III, “God Is”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER: Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Your Power”

Blessing Offor, “Believe”

Cody Carnes, “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)”

Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “God Problems”

Best Gospel Album

WINNER: Tye Tribbett, “All Things New: Live In Orlando”

Erica Campbell, “I Love You”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Hymns (Live)”

Maverick City Music, “The Maverick Way”

Jonathan McReynolds, “My Truth”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

WINNER: Lecrae, “Church Clothes 4”

Blessing Offor, “My Tribe”

Da’ T.R.U.T.H., “Emanuel”

Lauren Daigle, “Lauren Daigle”

Phil Wickham, “I Believe”

Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER: Blind Boys of Alabama, “Echoes of the South”

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet, “Tribute to the King”

Becky Isaacs Bowman, “Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times”

Brian Free & Assurance, “Meet Me at the Cross”

Gaither Vocal Band, “Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light”

Best Latin Pop Album

WINNER: Gaby Moreno, “X Mi (Vol. 1)”

AleMor, “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1”

Maluma, “Don Juan”

Pablo Alborán, “La Cuarta Hoja”

Paula Arenas, “A Ciegas”

Pedro Capó, “La Neta”

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro, “Saturno”

Karol G, “Mañana Será Bonito”

Tainy, “Data”

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra, “Martínez”

Diamante Eléctrico, “Leche de Tigre”

Juanes, “Vida Cotidiana”

Natalia Lafourcade, “De Todas las Flores”

Fito Paez, “EADDA9223”

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

WINNER: Peso Pluma, “Génesis”

Ana Bárbara, “Bordado a Mano”

Flor de Toloache, “Motherflower”

Lila Downs, “La Sánchez”

Lupita Infante, “Amor Como en las Películas de Antes”

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, “Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)”

Luis Figueroa, “Voy A Ti”

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia, “Niche Sinfónico”

Omara Portuondo, “Vida”

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar, “Mimy & Tony”

Carlos Vives, “Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así”

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia, “Pashto”

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily, “Shadow Forces”

Burna Boy, “Alone”

Davido, “Feel”

Silvana Estrada, “Milagro Y Disastre”

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi), “Abundance In Millets”

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas. “Todo Colores”

Best African Music Performance

WINNER: Tyla, “Water”

Asake & Olamide, “Amapiano”

Ayra Starr, “Rush”

Burna Boy, “City Boys”

Davido Featuring Musa Keys, “Unavailable”

Best Global Music Album

WINNER: Shakti, “This Moment”

Susana Baca, “Epifanías”

Bokanté, “History”

Burna Boy, “I Told Them…”

Davido, “Timeless”

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton, “Born For Greatness”

Beenie Man, “Simma”

Collie Buddz, “Cali Roots Riddim 2023”

Burning Spear, “No Destroyer”

Julian Marley & Antacus. “Colors of Royal”

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kirsten Agresta-Copely, “Aquamarine”

Omar Akram, “Moments of Beauty”

Ólafur Arnalds, “Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)”

David Darling & Hans Christian, “Ocean Dreaming Ocean”

Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet, “So She Howls”

Best Children’s Music Album

Andrew & Polly, “Ahhhhh!”

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon, “Ancestars”

DJ Willy Wow!, “Hip Hope for Kids!”

Uncle Jumbo, “Taste The Sky”

123 Andrés, “We Grow Together Preschool Songs”

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: Dave Chappelle, “What’s In A Name?”

Trevor Noah, “I Wish You Would”

Wanda Sykes, “I’m An Entertainer”

Chris Rock, “Selective Outrage”

Sarah Silverman, “Someone You Love”

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep, “Big Tree”

William Shatner, “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder”

Rick Rubin, “The Creative Act: A Way of Being”

Senator Bernie Sanders, “It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism”

Michelle Obama, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

WINNER: Various Artists, “Barbie The Album”

Daisy Jones & The Six, “Aurora”

Various Artists, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By”

Various Artists, “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3”

Weird Al Yankovic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

John Williams, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

WINNER: Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”

Bear McCreary, “God of War Ragnarök”

Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, “Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical”

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea,” - Hogwarts Legacy

Sarah Schachner - Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

WINNER: Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua, “Barbie World”

Rihanna, “Lift Me Up”

Ryan Gosling, “I’m Just Ken”

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles, “I’m Only Sleeping”

Tyler Childers, “In Your Love”

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Kendrick Lamar, “Count Me Out”

Troye Sivan, “Rush”

Best Music Film

WINNER: “Moonage Daydream”

“How I’m Feeling Now”

“Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour”

“I Am Everything”

“Dear Mama”

Best Recording Package

WINNER: Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, “Stumpwork”

Caroline Rose, “The Art of Forgetting”

Hsing-Hui Cheng, “Cadenza 21’”

Perry Shall, “Eletrophonic Chronic”

Iam8bit, “Gravity Falls”

Yu Wei, “Migration”

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNER: “For The Birds: The Birdsong Project”

“The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel”

“Gieo”

“Inside: Deluxe Box Set”

“Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition”

Best Album Notes

WINNER: Various Artists, “Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy, “Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy” (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)

Howdy Glenn, “I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn” (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)

Iftin Band, “Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions” (album notes by Vik Sohonie)

Various Artists, “Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971” (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman

Best Historical Album

WINNER: Various Artists, “Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos”

Bob Dylan, “Fragments — Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17”

Various Artists, “The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922”

Various Artists, “Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971”

Lou Reed, “Words & Music, May 1965” — Deluxe Edition

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

WINNER: Victoria Monét, “Jaguar II”

Bokanté, “History”

Boygenius, “The Record”

Caroline Polachek, “Desire, I Want to Turn Into You”

Feist, “Multitudes”

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic, “Fandango”

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, “Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces”

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry, “Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul — Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor”

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra, “Contemporary American Composers”

Shara Nova & A Far Cry, “The Blue Hour”

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Brian Pidgeon

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: Depeche Mode, “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)”

Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown, “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)”

Lane 8, “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)”

Mariah Carey, “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)”

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange, “Alien Love Call”

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: Alicia Keys, “The Diary of Alicia Keys”

Bear McCreary, “God of War Ragnarok”

George Strait, “Blue Clear Sky”

Madison Beer, “Silence Between Songs”

Ryan Ylyate, “Act 3 (Immersive Edition)”

Best Instrumental Composition

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, “Motion”

John Williams, “Helena’s Theme”

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis, “Amerikkan Skin”

Ludwig Göransson, “Can You Hear the Music”

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, “Cutey And The Dragon”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera, “I Remember Mingus”

Just 6, “Angels We Have Heard On High”

Ludwig Göransson, “Can You Hear the Music”

The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel, “Folsom Prison Blues”

Wednesday Addams, “Paint It Black”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cécile McLorin Salvant, “Fenestra”

Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest, “Com Que Voz (Live)”

Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, “April in Paris”

säje ft. Jacob Collier, “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning”

Samara Joy, “Lush Life”

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, “Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy”

Los Angeles Philharmonic, “Adès: Dante”

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, “Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces”

The Philadelphia Orchestra, “Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony”

San Francisco Symphony, “Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring”

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, “Blanchard: Champion”

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus, “Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries”

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet, “Little: Black Lodge”

Best Choral Performance

The Clarion Choir, “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil”

The Crossing, “Carols After a Plague”

Miró Quartet; Conspirare, “The House Of Belonging”

San Francisco Symphony Chorus, “Ligeti: Lux Aeterna”

Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir, “Saariaho: Reconnaissance”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet, “American Stories”

Catalyst Quartet, “Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker”

Roomful Of Teeth, “Rough Magic”

Third Coast Percussion, “Between Breaths”

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos, “Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Robert Black, “Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light”

Andy Akiho, “Akiho: Cylinders”

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra), “The American Project”

Seth Parker Woods, “Difficult Grace”

Curtis Stewart, “Of Love”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist, “Because”

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist, “Broken Branches”

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist, “40@40”

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist, “Rising”

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra), “Walking In The Dark”

Best Classical Compendium

Anne Akiko Meyers, “Fandango”

Christopher Rountree, conductor, “Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?”

Peter Herresthal, “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright”

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman, “Passion For Bach And Coltrane”

Chick Corea, “Sardinia”

Andy Akiho, “Sculptures”

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights, “Zodiac Suite”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic), “Adès: Dante”

Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony),“Akiho: In That Space, At That Time”

William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth), “Brittelle: Psychedelics”

Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic), “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright”

Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth), “Montgomery: Rounds”

