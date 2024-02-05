Grammys 2024: Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish, Joni MItchell and The Beatles win early awards

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue won her second ever Grammy Award as "music's biggest night" got under way in Los Angeles.

The star won best pop dance recording for Padam Padam, the viral hit that became a global smash last year.

Billie Eilish, Boygenius, SZA and Joni Mitchell also won prizes at the afternoon "premiere ceremony" that precedes the main event on Sunday.

The Beatles won best music video for a new dream-like animated clip for I'm Only Sleeping.

Eilish won the first of what could be many prizes for her Barbie soundtrack song What Was I Made For?

"This is ridiculous and insane. Any time I'm involved in anything like this, I'm shocked," she said.

"Making this song saved me a little bit," added the star, who has previously said the track helped her escape a period of writers' block.

What Was I Made For? is also up for two of the night's main prizes, song of the year and record of the year.

Eilish accepted her award with her brother and co-writer Finneas

Kylie was not at the ceremony at LA's Crypto.com Arena, but her co-writer Peter Rycroft (aka Lostboy) picked up the prize on her behalf.

"I just want to say thank you to the icon that is Kylie for believing in this record," he said.

"It started in a tiny little studio in north London, and she's taken it around the world."

The prize arrived 20 years after Kylie's first Grammy Award, when she won best dance recording for Come Into My World.

The star was in her dressing room when she heard the news, according to a video she posted on social media.

As an off-camera voice called her a "two-time Grammy winner", Kylie screamed and jumped around in her dressing gown. "Where do I go? Yes!" she shouted.

Female-dominated awards

R&B singer SZA is the night's leading nominee with nine nominations in total.

She picked up the first award of the night - best pop dup performance - for Ghost in the Machine, a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers.

Story continues

Bridgers also won three prizes as part of the indie rock supergroup Boygenius. The trio picked up best alternative album for The Record, as well as best rock song and best rock performance for the single Not Strong Enough.

"We're all screaming backstage," said Bridgers. "It's just been a constant scream."

Joni Mitchell was accompanied onstage by Brandi Carlile, the country singer who masterminded her live comeback

Rapper Killer Mike, best known as one-half of the group Run The Jewels, picked up three prizes in the rap categories, while music legend Joni Mitchell was awarded best folk album.

The musician was rewarded for an album capturing her return to the stage in 2022, seven years after suffering a brain aneurysm that left her struggling to talk.

"We had we had so much fun at that concert and I think you can feel it on the record," said the 80-year-old as she accepted the prize.

"Even though audience sounds like music."

This year's Grammy nominations were dominated by female artists - with SZA and Boygenius picking up multiple nominations alongside Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa and Janelle Monáe.

The Barbie soundtrack also fared well, picking up 11 nominations. As well as Eilish's prize, the album has already won the Grammy for best compilation soundtrack for visual media.

The David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream picked up best musical film,while country star Jason Isbell won best American Roots song for Cast Iron Skillet, a story of a family torn apart by racism.

"It makes me really happy that these stories can be told and can resonate with people," said the singer, who recently starred in the Oscar-nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon.

"I want to encourage all new songwriters out there to tell the truth and be as honest as you can, as quickly as you know what the truth is."

The main ceremony starts at 20:00 in LA (01:00 GMT) and will feature performances from Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, SZA, Billy Joel and U2.

The In Memoriam section will also see Stevie Wonder pay tribute to Tony Bennett; Annie Lennox honouring Sinead O'Connor; and Fantasia Barrino remembering Tina Turner.