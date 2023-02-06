Grammys 2023: Red carpet fashion in pictures

The stars are out in force for the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Here's a look at the most memorable outfits on the red carpet.

Lizzo

Roses are red, violets are blue, Lizzo is nominated and performing too.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith and their colour-coordinated entourage, including Unholy collaborator Kim Petras, turned heads ahead of the main ceremony.

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile was up for many of the night's biggest honours, including album and record of the year.

Collecting an early award for best rock performance, the suited and booted singer-songwriter noted how she had succeeded by rejecting her mother's advice.

"Mom, I gotta thank you for telling me to stop singing so angry, because I obviously ignored that like I ignored everything you ever told me to do," she said with a smile.

"But I cut my hair, I learned how to scream, and I just won a Grammy for a rock and roll song that I wrote with all my heart."

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha was nominated for best dance/electronic recording for her David Guetta collaboration I'm Good (Blue), Despite that, she wore this pink, plunging gown on the red carpet.

Shaggy

It was all white on the night for Shaggy, who was nominated for best reggae album for Com Fly Wid Mi - a collection of Sting-produced Frank Sinatra covers.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat was nominated for a handful of awards including record of the year for Woman.

Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello's album The Boy Named If was nominated for best rock album and, like all self-respecting rock stars, he wore sunglasses indoors.

Mick Fleetwood

Mick Fleetwood's outfit was accessorised with a pair of dangling metallic balls - a nod to the cover of his band's classic album Rumours.

He is there to pay tribute to his late bandmate Christine McVie.

Shania Twain

Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain's hair matched the red carpet at she arrived in a "fun" polka dot suit and towering hat by British-American fashion designer Harris Reed.

The country star said she intended to "get a few hugs in of some of my favourites, and just get up there and present best country album" She added: "I am here to represent country music and I am excited."

LL Cool J

Rap legend LL Cool J is set to introduce a segment marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

"It feels like yesterday I was just a little kid in the basement listening to Cold Crush tapes and now here we are all these years later on, on the biggest stage in the world in hundreds of countries around the world, presenting hip hop the way I think it should be seen by the masses," he reflected.

Adding: "For a long time hip hop has been served in a brown greasy paper bag but tonight we're going to serve it on a silver platter, so it feels good."

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sparkled on arrival, while also showing off her midriff.

The star picked up four nominations ahead of this year's event, including song of the year for the expanded, re-recorded version of All Too Well.

She's never won that prize before, despite six nominations. Could this be her year?

