Grammys 2023: Beyonce becomes biggest winner in history with Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Adele also victorious

Beyonce has made history by becoming the most decorated Grammy musician of all time after she picked up her 32nd gong in a glittering ceremony where Britons Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Adele also won big.

The pop superstar, 41, made history as she won the best dance/electronic music album award for her latest album Renaissance.

This took the number of Grammys she has won during her two-decade career to 32 - one higher than the previous record which was held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.

Meanwhile, the biggest gong of the night – album of the year – went to Harry Styles for his third album Harry’s House, beating both Beyonce and Adele.

Sam Smith won best pop duo/group performance for their chart-topping hit Unholy with trans artist Kim Petras, who also made history in becoming the transgender woman to win.

Beyonce, who announced earlier this month she would be embarking on her first global tour in seven years, was late to the Los Angeles ceremony, missing her first award of the night - Best R&B Song. Nile Rodgers accepted the honor on her behalf as he was one of the writers of the track.

However, she was in the audience at the Crypto.com Arena when it was announced she had won best dance/electronic music album - taking her wins to the record-breaking 32. Taking to the stage, she said: “I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night.”

In reference to her album, which drew on the history of LGBTQ culture, she added: “I’d like to thank the queer community – you invented the genre.”

She thanked her husband Jay-Z, their children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, and her late uncle Jonny, who she said introduced her to queer dance music. “[He is] not here but he is here in spirit,” she said.

The award was presented by British TV host James Corden, who said it was an “honour” to be given the duty. “We are witnessing history tonight,” he said.

She also won best traditional R&B performance – but missed out on taking home any of the major prizes.

The award of the night went to a surprised Styles for his third album Harry’s House. Accepting the trophy from one of his fans, who he embraced, the 29-year-old former One Direction star said “there was no such thing as best” when it came to music.

“This is so kind, this doesn’t happen to people like me very often and it’s so nice,” he added.

Elsewhere, Smith handed the floor to collaborator Petras to accept best pop duo/group performance at the Grammys.

The German vocalist thanked other trans performers who came before her.

“Sam, I love you so much and this song has been such an incredible journey for me,” she said after they took to the stage.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I am the first transgender woman to win this award,” she added, prompting a standing ovation from parts of the audience.

The pair later took to the stage to perform Unholy live following an introduction from Madonna, who hailed the “the rebels out there” while brandishing a whip.

Adele won the Grammy award for best pop solo performance for her song Easy On Me.

It is the British singer’s first award of the evening, despite having been nominated seven times.

“Well thank you. I really was just looking forward to coming tonight – I want to give this to my son Angelo,” she said, accepting the award.

Adele said her partner, Rich Paul, had told her “not to cry” when accepting her award, but became visibly emotional anyway.

Lizzo bea Beyonce, Adele and Styles to record of the year with About Damn Time.

The US singer singled out Beyonce in her acceptance speech, telling her that she had “changed my life” and also paid tribute to late music star Prince.

A shocked Bonnie Raitt took home the Grammy for song of the year, which was presented by US First Lady Jill Biden.

Kendrick Lamar won the Grammy for best rap album, for Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, while best country album went to Willie Nelson for A Beautiful Time.

Meanwhile, Viola Davis earned coveted EGOT status after winning her first Grammy award.

The actress has become part of an exclusive club of just 18 artists that have earned the title, given to those that have won one of each of the four major US awards.

To earn EGOT status artists must win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

On Sunday, Davis won the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording for Finding Me, which was presented at the awards’ premiere ceremony ahead of the main event.

“It has been such a journey – I just EGOT,” the actress said, becoming visibly emotional onstage as she thanked her family for being “the best chapter in my book”.

The event was hosted by Tevor Noah. It was kicked off with an explosive performance by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Multiple members of the audience got to their feet to dance, including famous faces such as Taylor Swift.