Grammys 2022: Why isn’t Ariana Grande at the ceremony this year?

Ariana Grande fans were dismayed after the Positions singer appeared to snub the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Despite being nominated for several awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance, the pop star did not attend the ceremony.

Posting to Instagram before the event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday 3 April, Grande said she felt as though she had “already won”.

“Some Positions memories to celebrate Grammy Day,” she wrote, sharing a clip of behind-the-scenes moments from recording her latest album.

“Reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply,” she wrote. “I love this album so. It’s an honour to be recognised today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that I love. To have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard... is not something to take for granted, we’ve already won. Have a beautiful time, I am celebrating all of you there today!”

A number of fans expressed their upset at not seeing Grande walk the red carpet or attend the ceremony, which is being hosted once again by comedian Trevor Noah.

Grande, 28, has something of a fraught history with the Grammys.

In 2019, she pulled out of her scheduled performance and did not attend the ceremony after reportedly feeling “insulted” when producers requested she not perform her hit single, “7 Rings”.

After apparently coming to a compromise – allowing Grande to perform the single as part of a medley – she cancelled completely as producers wanted to choose the second song she would play.

She returned in 2020 to perform a medley of her songs “Imagine”, “Favorite Things”, “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next”.

