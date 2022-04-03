Grammys 2022: Miranda Lambert to miss show, everything else happening during Sunday's awards

This year’s Grammy Awards will spotlight a new location – Las Vegas – and an inching toward normalcy as it again unfolds in front of a live audience after a 2021 hybrid edition.

Sunday's 64th annual show, postponed from January amid a spike in omicron COVID-19 cases, marks the first time the ceremony has taken place anywhere other than Los Angeles or New York since a 1973 Nashville edition.

Along with the usual starry lineup of performers – BTS, newly minted Oscar winner Billie Eilish and Carrie Underwood among them – the 2022 Grammys might also witness history made by several performers.

Fresh from her Oscars performance, Billie Eilish will also perform at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift could become the first artist to win album of the year four times (with “Evermore”), and BTS could become the first K-pop group to win a Grammy. And Eilish would be the first person to take home record of the year three times in succession – and the first woman to do so – if “Happier Than Ever” wins the category.

But we know you have questions. So from the top nominees to the performance lineup, here's everything you need to know going into this year's Grammys:

What time are the Grammy Awards?

Sunday's show airs live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 EDT/5 PDT. The Grammys’ 2022 home, MGM Grand Garden Arena, is the substitute location because of difficulties rescheduling at LA’s Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center), the show’s usual home. The Vegas venue has also hosted the Latin Grammys every year since 2009.

How can I watch or livestream the Grammys?

Along with airing on CBS, the show can be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+ and is accessible via CBS.com and the CBS app (with a cable subscription).

Fans can tune into the premiere ceremony – when about 70 of the 86 awards are distributed – starting at 3:30 EDT/12:30 PDT at grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte and Allison Russell are confirmed to perform, and LeVar Burton is hosting.

How can I watch the red carpet?

Arrivals will be streamed on grammy.com starting at 6:30 EDT/3:30 PDT, and E! starts its red carpet coverage at 4 EDT/1 PDT, with "Live From E!: Grammys" starting at 6 EDT/3 PDT.

Who's performing live at the Grammys?

Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste, Eilish, Underwood, J Balvin, Silk Sonic, John Legend, BTS, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Nas, Jack Harlow, Brothers Osborne, Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo are among the names set to take the stage. The Foo Fighters had been announced as performers before the unexpected death of drummer Taylor Hawkins; their representative confirmed to USA TODAY on Thursday that the band would not perform on the show. Producers told Variety they're working on a way to honor Hawkins during the ceremony.

Who's presenting at the Grammys?

Those handing out awards include MusiCares Person of the Year Joni Mitchell paired with recent Oscars winner Questlove, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Lenny Kravitz, Bonnie Raitt, Avril Lavigne, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Jared Leto, Anthony Mackie and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Who are the biggest Grammy nominees?

Batiste is the leader this year with 11 nominations among multiple genres. The jazz/R&B veteran, best known as the bandleader on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” is followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat, all of whom scored eight nods.

Eilish ties pop newcomer Rodrigo with seven nominations each. The Grammy-gobbling Eilish also landed in top categories including album, song and record of the year for her sophomore effort “Happier Than Ever” and its title anthem. Rodrigo has a notable showing in all four major categories: album (“Sour”), song and record of the year (“Drivers License”) and best new artist.

In addition, two new categories are being introduced this year: best global music performance and best música urbana album.

Miranda Lambert, who is nominated for best country duo/group performance ("Drunk [And I Don’t Wanna Go Home]") and best country album ("The Marfa Tapes"), says she will miss Sunday's show to focus on her tour and upcoming "Palomino" album.

“I’m not getting to go again. I’m slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything," the “Little Red Wagon” singer told ABC Audio on Friday,

“I got to play on the Grammys last year, and I got to take one home, and I was just so thankful … I’m grateful for what I already have.”

Miley Cyrus's "Plastic Hearts" didn't get any Grammy love, despite a slew of big-name guests.

Which musicians got snubbed?

Miley Cyrus’ valentine to the ‘80s, “Plastic Hearts,” boasted cameos from Steve Nicks, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and current pop whiz Dua Lipa. But despite a best pop vocal album Grammy nomination in 2015 for “Bangerz” (she lost to Sam Smith’s “In the Lonely Hour”), her seventh studio album received zero recognition.

Machine Gun Kelly also missed out on Grammy love for his fifth studio album, “Tickets to My Downfall,” which established him as a pop-punkster and spawned the rock hits “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

BTS, meanwhile, can make history as the first K-pop group to win a Grammy, but they only have one chance: “Butter” earned a lone nod for best pop duo/group performance.

Trevor Noah, shown at the 2021 Emmy Awards, will host the Grammys for the second consecutive year.

Who's hosting the Grammys?

Trevor Noah returns for an encore stint, though he’ll have a more traditional show to steer compared with last year's 2021 hybrid event at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The Emmy Award-winning host of Comedy Central's “The Daily Show” proved himself a breezy emcee last year, bopping between the nominees outside and the performers inside.

Even though the scene is different, Noah will still have a standard awards show setup as his playground.

Given Noah’s social media kerfuffle with Kanye West, viewers should stay tuned for any biting commentary.

