Grammys 2022 winners: See which stars have already won tonight

Will Swedish pop group ABBA finally win its first Grammy? Will Kanye West (aka Ye) eclipse Jay-Z's record as most-honored hip-hop artist? Will Taylor Swift make history by becoming the first artist to win four album of the year awards? And will the BTS Army be crushed (again) if the K-pop supergroup loses out on a trophy? And how many trophies will go to 19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo – nominated in seven categories – and can she repeat Billie Eilish's 2020 sweep of the big four categories?

These are among many milestones that music fans look forward to Sunday at the 64th annual Grammy Awards (CBS, 8 EDT/5 PDT), hosted by Trevor Noah from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

See our list of Grammy winners (in bold):

Grammys 2022 live updates: Jon Batiste, Taylor Swift have music history in their sights Sunday night

Record of the year

"I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic

Album of the year

“We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero,” Lil Nas X

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore,” Taylor Swift

“Donda,” Kanye West

Song of the year (goes to writer)

"Bad Habits," Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran (performed by Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise," Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters (Alicia Keys featuring Brandi Carlile)

"Drivers License," Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo)

Story continues

"Fight for You," Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More," Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher (Doja Cat featuring SZA)

"Leave the Door Open," Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches," Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)

Best new artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best pop solo performance

"Anyone," Justin Bieber

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Positions," Ariana Grande

"Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop duo/group performance

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Lonely," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

"Butter," BTS

"Higher Power," Coldplay

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best pop vocal album

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Positions," Ariana Grande

"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo

Best music video

"Shot In the Dark," AC/DC

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo

Best rap performance

"Family Ties," Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up," Cardi B

"M Y . L I F E," J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

"Way 2 Sexy," Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

"Thot S---," Megan Thee Stallion

Best rap album

"The Off-Season," J. Cole

"Certified Lover Boy," Drake

"King's Disease II," Nas

"Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator

"Donda," Kanye West

Best rap song (goes to writer)

"Bath Salts," Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones and Earl Simmons (performed by DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas)

"Best Friend," Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas and Rocco Valdes (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

"Family Ties," Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour and Dominik Patrzek (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Jail," Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West and Mark Williams (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

"My Life," Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and Jermaine Cole (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray)

Best R&B album

"Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies," Snoh Aalegra

"We Are," Jon Batiste

"Gold-Diggers Sound," Leon Bridges

"Back of My Mind," H.E.R.

"Heaux Tales," Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B performance

"Lost You," Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Damage," H.E.R.

"Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B song (goes to writer)

"Damage," H.E.R.

"Good Days," SZA

"Heartbreak Anniversary," Giveon

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

Best country solo performance

"Forever After All," Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"All I Do is Drive," Jason Isbell

"Camera Roll," Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: "You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

Best country duo/group performance

"If I Didn’t Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

WINNER: "Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)," Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best country album

"Skeletons," Brothers Osborne

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"The Marfa Tapes," Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

"The Ballad of Dood & Juanita," Sturgill Simpson

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton

Best country song (goes to writer)

"Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris

"Camera Roll," Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: "Cold," Chris Stapleton

"Country Again," Thomas Rhett

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

Best Latin pop album

"Vértigo," Pablo Alborán

"Mis Amores," Paula Arenas

"Hecho A La Antigua," Ricardo Arjona

"Mis Manos," Camilo

"Mendó," Alex Cuba

"Revelación," Selena Gomez

Best música urbana album

"Afrodisíaco," Rauw Alejandro

"El Último Tour Del Mundo," Bad Bunny

"Jose," J Balvin

"KG0516," Karol G

"Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8," Kali Uchis

Best rock album

"Power Up," AC/DC

"Capitol Cuts Live from Studio A," Black Pumas

"No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1," Chris Cornell

"Medicine At Midnight," Foo Fighters

"McCartney III," Paul McCartney

Best alternative music album

"Shore," Fleet Foxes

"If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," Halsey

"Jubilee," Japanese Breakfast

"Collapsed In Sunbeams," Arlo Parks

"Daddy's Home," St. Vincent

Best rock performance

"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)," Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U," Chris Cornell

"OHMS," Deftones

"Making a Fire," Foo Fighters

Best rock song (goes to writer)

"All My Favorite Songs," Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber (performed by Weezer)

"The Bandit," Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon)

"Distance," Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH)

"Find My Way," Paul McCartney (Paul McCartney)

"Waiting on a War," Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear (Foo Fighters)

Best global music performance

WINNER: "Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab

"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà," Femi Kuti

"Blewu," Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

"Essence," WizKid featuring Tems

Best song written for visual media

"Agatha All Along" (from "Wandavision Episode 7"), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White)

WINNER: "All Eyes on Me" (from "Inside"), Bo Burnham (Bo Burnham)

"All I Know So Far" (from "P!nk: All I Know So Far"), Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (P!nk)

"Fight for You" (from "Judas and the Black Messiah"), Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" (from "Respect"), Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King (Jennifer Hudson)

"Speak Now" (from "One Night in Miami"), Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom Jr. (Leslie Odom Jr.)

Best comedy album

"The Comedy Vaccine," Lavell Crawford

"Evolution," Chelsea Handler

"Sincerely Louis CK," Louis C.K.

"Thanks for Risking Your Life," Lewis Black

"The Greatest Average American," Nate Bargatze

"Zero (Expletive) Given," Kevin Hart

Best musical theater album

"Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella" (original album cast)

"Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers" (world premiere cast)

"Girl from the North Country" (original Broadway cast)

"Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)" (the 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert company)

"Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots" (world premiere cast)

WINNER: "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" (Barlow & Bear)

Best spoken word album

"Aftermath," LeVar Burton

"Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis," Don Cheadle

"Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago," J. Ivy

"8:46," Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

"A Promised Land," Barack Obama

Best music film

"Inside," Bo Burnham

"David Byrne's American Utopia," David Byrne

"Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles," Billie Eilish

"Music, Money, Madness ... Jimi Hendrix in Maui," Jimi Hendrix

"Summer of Soul," various artists

See the rest of the winners at grammy.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammy 2022 winners list: Every big winner at tonight's show