Grammys 2022 live: Jon Batiste wins three awards, Chris Stapleton takes two country honors

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
When music's biggest night draws to a close, might Jon Batiste be holding more Grammys in his overflowing arms than Michael Jackson? Or could Taylor Swift make history with a fourth album of the year win?

Sunday's 64th Grammy Awards have moved from L.A. to Las Vegas and bring a host of intriguing story lines to Sin City.

Batiste leads all artists with 11 nominations – even more impressively, in 11 different categories – and he looks to break Jackson and Santana's tied record of eight Grammys in one show. (He also revealed Sunday that he's been secretly married since February.) Swift has only one nomination for "Evermore" but it's a big one: album of the year. Taking that home would put her on the top of that mountain by herself, since she's currently tied with Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder with three wins each in the category.

Mega-popular BTS again looks to become the first K-pop act with a Grammy win – their hit "Butter" is up for best pop duo/group performance. And singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo could sweep the four top categories – record, song and album of the year, plus best new artist – following in the footsteps of Billie Eilish's trophy haul two years ago.

Stay tuned for all the highlights and winners from the Grammy premiere ceremony (3:30 EDT/12:30 PDT) and then the big show (CBS, 8 EDT/5 PDT).

Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne win country Grammys

Stapleton shouts out the house band when accepting his best country solo performance for "You Should Probably Leave." "I was really slow so they had to play a long time," quips Stapleton, who also takes best country song for "Cold." And Brothers Osborne takes the Grammy for country duo/group performance for “Younger Me,” written in response to T.J. Osborne coming out. “I never thought I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexual orientation,” he says. “And I never thought I’d be onstage accepting a Grammy after something I thought would be life changing in a negative way. (But) I am here with a man I love and who loves me back. I don’t know what I did to be so lucky.”

In addition, Jon Batiste runs his 2022 Grammy haul to three, winning for American roots performance and roots song.

The Police drummer Stewart Copeland takes new age album Grammy

"This has got to be a first: a rock drummer in a new age category," says Copeland, a founding member of The Police who wins for "Divine Tides" with Ricky Kej. Angelique Kidjo's "Mother Nature" takes the Grammy for global music album and the late Chick Corea receives two honors: best improvised jazz solo for "Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)" and latin jazz album for "Mirror Mirror" with Eliane Elias and Chucho Valdés.

Jon Batiste snags Grammy win for 'Soul' soundtrack

"Tell the truth, you didn't expect Kunta to be this fine, did you?" says host LeVar Burton, the "Star Trek" and "Roots" actor, to start the Grammys preshow. He points out the global unrest of the moment but also offers a positive message: "Music is a balm for all our souls."

Batiste grabs his first Grammy of the day – for "Soul," which ties with "The Queen's Gambit" for score soundtrack for visual media. Bo Burnham's "All Eyes on Me" snags best song for visual media, "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" wins for best musical theater album and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" takes the honor for compilation soundtrack for visual media.

Olivia Rodrigo eyes sweeping the &quot;big four&quot; awards at the 2022 Grammys.
Olivia Rodrigo eyes sweeping the "big four" awards at the 2022 Grammys.

Olivia Rodrigo vs. Billie Eilish might be one for the ages

Two years after sweeping the major Grammy honors, Eilish returns with seven nominations this year, including album, song and record of the year for her “Happier Than Ever” and its title track. Rodrigo, the new kid on the scene, also has seven nods including those key categories. Plus she's favored for the prestigious best new artist – yep, which Eilish won in 2020 – against a field that includes Glass Animals, Saweetie and Eilish's own brother, Finneas.

You can tune into the premiere ceremony – when about 70 of the 86 awards are distributed – starting at 3:30 EDT/12:30 PDT at grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. Red carpet arrivals will be streamed on grammy.com starting at 6:30 EDT/3:30 PDT; E! starts its coverage at 4 EDT/1 PDT, with "Live From E!: Grammys" starting at 6 EDT/3 PDT. And then there's the prime-time show: That airs live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 EDT/5 PDT, and is also accessible via CBS.com and the CBS app (with a cable subscription).

