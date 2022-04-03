Grammys 2022: Full list of winners

Canadian Joni Mitchell won the Grammy award for best historical album on Sunday. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images - image credit)

Music's biggest night is underway and two Canadians have already picked up Grammy awards.

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell picked up a Grammy for Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) during the non-televised portion of the award show on Sunday.

The 78-year-old was also honoured at the 2022 MusiCares Person of the year gala on Friday.

Cuban Canadian performer Alex Cuba also picked up his first Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album during the non-televised portion of the show.

Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the show was postponed in January amid rising cases of COVID-19 and scheduling conflicts. It's the first time since the Grammys have been hosted outside of Los Angeles since the show was held at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2018.







Singer Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11, while Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Canada's Justin Bieber each have eight. Other Canadians nominated this year include Peterborough, Ont., producer Greg Wells and Hamilton's Caribou.

The Weeknd is nominated as a featured artist, but both he and Toronto rapper Drake have torn their relationship with the Recording Academy. Last March, the Weeknd said he was boycotting the Grammys while Drake withdrew his nominations for 2022 in November.

Other performances on Sunday will include Lady Gaga, Brothers Osborne, Carrier Underwood, Lil Nas X, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, J Balvin and more.

CBC News will be updating major winners throughout the evening:

Best historical album

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell.

Best Latin pop album

Mendo, Alex Cuba.

Best dance/electronic album

Subconsciously, Black Coffee.

Best reggae album

Beauty in the Silence, Soja