Grammys 2021: Beyonce Leads With Nine Nominations
The nominations in all the major categories for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 24 November. The award ceremony is set to take place on 31 January, 2021. The Recording Academy also announced that Trevor Noah will be hosting the Annual Grammy Awards.
Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch at six each.
Here's a list of the nominees:
Album of the Year
Jhene Aiko, "Chilombo"
Black Pumas, "Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)"
Coldplay, "Everyday Life"
Jacob Collier, "Djesse Vol. 3"
Haim, "Women In Music Pt. III"
Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"
Post Malone, "Hollywood's Bleeding"
Taylor Swift, "Folklore"
Record of the Year, Recognizing Overall Performance on a Song
Beyonce, "Black Parade"
Black Pumas, "Colors"
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Doja Cat, "Say So"
Billie Eilish, "Everything I Wanted"
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Post Malone, "Circles"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, "Savage"
Song of the Year
Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice for "Black Parade"
Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, "The Box"
Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, "Cardigan"
Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh for "Circles"
Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Emily Warren for "Don't Start Now"
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "Everything I Wanted"
H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas for "I Can't Breathe"
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe for "If The World Was Ending"
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Music Video
Beyonce, "Brown Skin Girl"
Future featuring Drake, "Life Is Good"
Anderson Paak, "Lockdown"
Harry Styles, "Adore You"
Woodkid, "Goliath"
Best Rap Album
D Smoke, "Black Habits"
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, "Alfredo"
Jay Electronica, "A Written Testimony"
Nas, "King's Disease"
Royce Da 5'9", "The Allegory"
Best Rock Album
Fontaines DC, "A Hero's Death"
Michael Kiwanuka, "Kiwanuka"
Grace Potter, "Daylight"
Sturgill Simpson, "Sound & Fury"
The Strokes, "The New Abnormal"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber, "Changes"
Lady Gaga, "Chromatica"
Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"
Harry Styles, "Fine Line"
Taylor Swift, "Folklore"
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple, "Fetch the Bolt Cutters"
Beck, "Hyperspace"
Phoebe Bridgers, "Punisher"
Brittany Howard, "Jaime"
Tame Impala, "The Slow Rush"
Best Global Music Album
Antibalas, "Fu Chronicles"
Burna Boy, "Twice as Tall"
Bebel Gilberto, "Agora"
Anoushka Shankar, "Love Letters"
