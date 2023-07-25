Grammy winning Tori Kelly being treated in hospital for blood clots

The Grammy winner reportedly collapsed at a dinner in Los Angeles, TMZ reported

Two-time Grammy winner Tori Kelly is being treated in hospital for blood clots in her lungs and legs after collapsing at a dinner, US media report.

Reports suggest the 30-year-old's condition is "really serious".

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

She was at a dinner in Los Angeles when she experienced elevated heart rates before passing out, TMZ reported.

Her team have yet to publicly address her health.

The BBC has contacted her representatives for comment.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame posting videos to YouTube and appearing on TV singing competitions.

TMZ reported she was passed "out for a while" and was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital by car not an ambulance.

Doctors discovered blood clots in Kelly's legs and her lungs and are trying to determine if any clots are around her heart. The singer has been in and out of consciousness during her time in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to media reports.

In 2019, Kelly won two Grammy Awards - Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song - and in 2015 she won the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award.

She won America's Most Talented Kids at age 11, recorded an album at 13 and a few years later made it to Hollywood Week on American Idol.

Her debut full-length album Unbreakable Smile peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and her single, Nobody Love, secured her spot on the Hot 100 chart.

Fans have flocked to the musician's social media pages after reports of her illness.

"Praying that you're OK we love you Tori," one fan said. Another wrote, "hurry up and get better before I cry".

Earlier this year she addressed comments on the lack of new material, saying "I get frustrated too because I just want to put this music out and tour again but unfortunately it's not as simple as just releasing songs whenever i want".

She has a new EP, a shortened album, coming out on 28 July.