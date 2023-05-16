Grammy-winning R&B icons to join California State Fair concert series. Here’s the full lineup

The California State Fair announced the final two headliners for its free concert series, rounding out a stellar summer lineup.

Boyz II Men and Kool & the Gang are joining the team of performers on Saturday, July 15 and July 29, respectively, organizers shared Monday.

Both groups are R&B icons, with Boyz II Men earning multiple awards including four Grammy’s and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Kool & the Gang debuted in 1969 and have since released hits such as “Celebration” and “Get Down On It,” and claimed two Grammy awards.

Who’s playing when?

One artist is headlining each night of the fair. Here’s the line up:

July 14 - Fitz and the Tantrums

July 15 - Boyz II Men

July 16 - Ashley McBryde

July 17 - Queen Nation

July 18 - Ginuwine

July 19 - LeAnn Rimes

July 20 - Scotty McCreery

July 21 - Revisiting Creedence

July 22 - The Isley Brothers

July 23 - Third Eye Blind

July 24 - SantanaWays

July 25 - 38 Special

July 26 - Ashanti

July 27 - George Thorogood & The Destroyers

July 28 - Gin Blossoms

July 29 - Kool & the Gang

July 30 - Trace Adkins

How much are tickets?

The concerts are free with general fair admission. You can snag tickets online.

The fair also offers reserved seats starting at $25.

Now until July 13, adults can get early bird tickets for $14, seniors are $10 and children 5 to 12 years old are $8. Starting July 14, prices raise by $2.

