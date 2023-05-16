Grammy-winning R&B icons to join California State Fair concert series. Here’s the full lineup
The California State Fair announced the final two headliners for its free concert series, rounding out a stellar summer lineup.
Boyz II Men and Kool & the Gang are joining the team of performers on Saturday, July 15 and July 29, respectively, organizers shared Monday.
Both groups are R&B icons, with Boyz II Men earning multiple awards including four Grammy’s and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Kool & the Gang debuted in 1969 and have since released hits such as “Celebration” and “Get Down On It,” and claimed two Grammy awards.
Who’s playing when?
One artist is headlining each night of the fair. Here’s the line up:
July 14 - Fitz and the Tantrums
July 15 - Boyz II Men
July 16 - Ashley McBryde
July 17 - Queen Nation
July 18 - Ginuwine
July 19 - LeAnn Rimes
July 20 - Scotty McCreery
July 21 - Revisiting Creedence
July 22 - The Isley Brothers
July 23 - Third Eye Blind
July 24 - SantanaWays
July 25 - 38 Special
July 26 - Ashanti
July 27 - George Thorogood & The Destroyers
July 28 - Gin Blossoms
July 29 - Kool & the Gang
July 30 - Trace Adkins
How much are tickets?
The concerts are free with general fair admission. You can snag tickets online.
The fair also offers reserved seats starting at $25.
Now until July 13, adults can get early bird tickets for $14, seniors are $10 and children 5 to 12 years old are $8. Starting July 14, prices raise by $2.
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.