Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Takes Album Of The Year As Women Dominate – Complete Winners List

Music’s Biggest Night was Ladies Night.

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for Midnights on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, capping a night where women ruled and a year for the ages for pop’s biggest star.

Swift dominated 2023 with her Eras Tour concerts and movie and at one time had five albums in the Billboard Top 10 at the same time — the first living artist to do so. Her triumph tonight set the record for most career Album of the Year Grammys, with four. She was tied for the mark with Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder. And she’s only 34.

Swift received her trophy from surprise presenter Celine Dion, who won the award 27 years ago and made a rare public appearance while battling stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disorder.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” won Record of the Year, a producers award. During the speech, she said: “This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything — because my life was beautiful yesterday.” After thanking several folks, she added: “Thank you all so much. I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear.”

Cyrus was the primetime show’s lone double winner, earlier picking up Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers,” presented by Mariah Carey. That one marked Cyrus’ first career Grammy.

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell won the first of the primetime show’s marquee awards as their “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie took Song of the Year, the songwriters award. Earlier, they preformed the track, which hit No. 1 in the UK and topped the U.S. Rock & Alternative Songs chart. It was her seventh career statuette and his eighth.

Victoria Monét took Best New Artist, presented by last year’s winner Samara Joy. “This award was a 15-year pursuit,” Monét said onstage. “I moved to L.A. in 2009, and I liken myself to a plant who was planted and you can look at the music industry as soil. And it can be looked at as dirty, or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water, and my roots have been growing underneath ground, unseen, for so long.” The category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

Taylor Swift picked up her 13th career Grammy — reminding the uninitiated that it’s her luck number — with a Best Pop Vocal Album win for Midnights. During her acceptance speech, she said: “I want to say thank-you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you the last for two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

She then put the set’s cover on social media:

SZA took her third Grammy today, this one Best R&B Song for “Snooze.” Turning to one of the award presenters, she said: “Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013 when we were both on a tiny tour together, opening up in small rooms for like 100 people. And to be on the stage with her is amazing. I’m so grateful.”

After Cyrus won her first career with the first primetime award of the night, Karol G then made it 2-for-2 for rookie winners, taking Best Música Urbana Album for Mañana Será Bonito.

The first-timers then made it three straight with Lainey Wilson’s win for Best Country Album (Bell Bottom Country). In fact, none of the other four nominees in the category has won before.

As for the performances, Billy Joel offered the TV debut of “Turn the Lights On,” his first new single since 2007.

U2 gave the TV world its first look inside the Las Vegas Sphere, playing its one-off 2013 single “Atomic City.”

Travis Scott sang a smoke-and-pyrotechnics-fueled medley of his “I Know?” and “Fe!n,” smashing folding chairs onstage.

Cyrus played “Flowers” on TV for the first time. In her intro, she said, “I just want to be the artist that my idols would be proud of — Tina, Patti, Dolly, Celine, Whitney.” Cyrus added that it’s just the third time she’s played the song live. And she ended it with a very deliberate mic-stand drop.

A cheek-bloodied Olivia Rodrigo played her Song and Record of the Year nominee “Vampire,” which topped the charts in the U.S., UK and more than a half-dozen other countries.

This year’s Grammy noms leader SZA did a murderously choreographed of her chart-topping hit “Kill Bill,” complete with a body count.

Joined by Brandy and 21 Savage, Bruna Boy took the stage by demanding that the crowd stand, and they did.

Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs onstage to play her “Fast Car,” her Top 10 hit from 1988 that Combs turned into a No. 1 country song last year and was up for Best Country Solo Performance tonight. In a taped intro, Combs said it was his “favorite song before I knew what a favorite song was. … I’d been playing that song since I could play guitar, honestly.”

Dua Lipa opened the show with a medley of “Houdini’ and her brand-new single “Training Session,” which included a snippet of “Dance the Night” from Barbie.

Stevie Wonder began the “In Memoriam” segment with a torchy version of his late-’60s hit “For Once in My Life” in a virtual duet with Tony Bennett, who died in July. The tributes also included Robbie Robertson, Wayne Shorter, Jerry Moss, Les McCann, Peter Schickele aka P.D.Q. Bach, Tommy Smothers, Denny Laine, Chita Rivera and Jimmy Buffett.

Annie Lennox and the Revolution duo of Wendy & Lisa later took over, singing Sinead O’Connor‘s Prince-penned smash “Nothing Compares 2 U.” And the honor roll continued with O’Connor, Shane MacGowan, Mary Weiss of the Shangri-Las, The MC5’s Wayne Kramer, legendary DJs Charlie Monk and Jim Ladd, The Smiths’ Andy Rourke, The Association’s Terry Kirkman, David Lindley, Trugot the Dove of De La Soul, The Eagles’ Randy Meisner, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Gary Rossington, Gary Wright, David Crosby, iconic songwriters Burt Bacharach and Cynthia Weil, executives Phil Quarararo and Seymour Stein, Melanie, Ahmad Jamal and Gordon Lightfoot.

Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to Clarence Avant, saying, “Known to generations as the ‘Godfather of Black Music,’ he was the kind of behind-the-scenes legend who makes other legends happy.”

Oprah Winfrey then introduced a Tina Turner tribute, with Fantasia Barrino taking on the late legend’s Creedence Clearwater Revival cover of “Proud Mary.”

Trevor Noah was back to host Sunday’s marquee show for a fourth consecutive year. It aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

SZA came into the night with a leading nine Grammy Award nominations including for Record, Album and Song of the Year for “Kill Bill” and SOS. Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét have seven noms apiece, while Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have six apiece.

SZA and Bridgers together won the day’s first Grammy, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for their “Ghost in the Machine,” while SZA picked up a second win for Best Progressive R&B Album. Also in the pre-show, two acts took home three Grammys: boygenius, which won for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for “Not Strong Enough” and Best Alternative Music Album for The Record; and Killer Mike, who swept the Rap categories — Performance, Song and Album — for the single “Scientists & Engineers” and the album Michael.

SZA joins Lady Gaga as the only artists who have won twice in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

The Barbie movie, up for 11 Grammys tonight, won early for its Soundtrack and Best Song Written for Visual Media for Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made For?” Other double winners in the pre-show included Monét, Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit.

Composer Ludwig Göransson won the Score Grammy for Oppenheimer, while John Williams won his 26th Grammy for Best Instrumental Competition for “Helena’s Theme” from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Dave Chappelle also won today for Comedy Album, while Michelle Obama won for narrating her audio book The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times.

Here are all the winners at the 2024 Primetime and Premiere Grammy Awards:

Primetime Ceremony

Album of the Year

Midnights

Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Zem Audu, Serban Ghenea, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Ken Lewis, Michael Riddleberger, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Best New Artist

Victoria Monét

Song of the Year

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Pop Vocal Album

Midnights

Taylor Swift

Best R&B Song

Snooze

Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Best Country Album

Bell Bottom Country

Lainey Wilson

Best Música Urbana Album

Mañana Será Bonito

Karol G

Best Pop Solo Performance

Flowers

Miley Cyrus

Premiere Ceremony

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Being Funny In A Foreign Language (The 1975) (A)

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Lana Del Rey) (A)

Midnights (Taylor Swift) (A)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Elaine Martone

Ascenso (Santiago Cañón-Valencia) (A)

Berg: Three Pieces From Lyric Suite; Strauss: Suite From Der Rosenkavalier (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Between Breaths (Third Coast Percussion) (A)

Difficult Grace (Seth Parker Woods) (A)

Man Up / Man Down (Constellation Men’s Ensemble) (A)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Rachmaninoff & Gershwin: Transcriptions By Earl Wild (John Wilson) (A)

Sirventés – Music From The Iranian Female Composers Association (Brian Thornton, Katherine Bormann, Alicia Koelz, Eleisha Nelson, Amahl Arulanadam & Nathan Petipas) (A)

Walker: Antifonys; Lilacs; Sinfonias Nos. 4 & 5 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Contemporary American Composers

David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Best Bluegrass Album

City Of Gold

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

The Winds Of Change

Billy Childs

Best Jazz Performance

Tight

Samara Joy

Best Progressive R&B Album

SOS

SZA

Best R&B Performance

ICU

Coco Jones

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Montgomery: Rounds

Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth)

Best Classical Compendium

Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Walking In The Dark

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

The American Project

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Rough Magic

Roomful Of Teeth

Best Choral Performance

Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)

Best Opera Recording

Blanchard: Champion

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Orchestral Performance

Adès: Dante

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning

Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)

Best Regional Roots Music Album (TIE)

New Beginnings

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Best Folk Album

Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live]

Joni Mitchell

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

I Remember Everything

Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Best Jazz Vocal Album

How Love Begins

Nicole Zuraitis

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Folsom Prison Blues

John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel)

Best Instrumental Composition

Helena’s Theme

John Williams, composer (John Williams)

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Michelle Obama

Best Children’s Music Album

We Grow Together Preschool Songs

123 Andrés

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

So She Howls

Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet

Best Reggae Album

Colors Of Royal

Julian Marley & Antaeus

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album (TIE)

Vida Cotidiana

Juanes

De Todas Las Flores

Natalia Lafourcade

Best Latin Pop Album

X Mí (Vol. 1)

Gaby Moreno

Best Alternative Jazz Album

The Omnichord Real Book

Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Latin Jazz Album

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Basie Swings The Blues

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Best Historical Album

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)

Best Recording Package

Stumpwork

Rottingdean Bazaar & Annie Collinge, art directors (Dry Cleaning)

Best Comedy Album

What’s In A Name?

Dave Chappelle

Best Alternative Music Album

The Record

boygenius

Best Alternative Music Performance

This Is Why

Paramore

Best Rock Album

This Is Why

Paramore

Best Rock Song

Not Strong Enough

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

Best Metal Performance

72 Seasons

Metallica

Best Rock Performance

Not Strong Enough

Boygenius

Best Musical Theater Album

Some Like It Hot

Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Bewitched

Laufey

Best Global Music Album

This Moment

Shakti

Best African Music Performance

Water

Tyla

Best Global Music Performance

Pashto

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

The Light Inside

J. Ivy

Best Rap Album

MICHAEL

Killer Mike

Best Rap Song

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

All My Life

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

Best Rap Performance

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

Best R&B Album

JAGUAR II

Victoria Monét

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Good Morning

PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol

Best Gospel Performance/Song

All Things

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Theron Thomas

• All My Life (Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole) (S)

• Been Thinking (Tyla) (S)

• Cheatback (Chlöe & Future) (T)

• How We Roll (Ciara & Chris Brown) (S)

• Make Up Your Mind (Cordae) (S)

• Pretty Girls Walk (Big Boss Vette) (S)

• Seven (Jung Kook & Latto) (S)

• Told Ya (Chlöe & Missy Elliot) (T)

• You And I (Sekou) (T)

Best Roots Gospel Album

Echoes Of The South

Blind Boys Of Alabama

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Church Clothes 4

Lecrae

Best Gospel Album

All Things New: Live In Orlando

Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Your Power

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Alexandria Dollar, Jordan Dollar, Antonio Gardener, Micheal Girgenti, Lasanna “Ace” Harris, David Hein, Deandre Hunter, Dylan Hyde, Christian Louisana, Patrick Darius Mix Jr., Lecrae Moore, Justin Pelham, Jeffrey Lawrence Shannon, Allen Swoope, songwriters

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Blood Harmony

Larkin Poe

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Love For You

Bobby Rush

Best Americana Album

Weathervanes

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Best American Roots Song

Cast Iron Skillet

Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)

Best Americana Performance

Dear Insecurity

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Performance

Eve Was Black

Allison Russell

Best Country Song

White Horse

Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Solo Performance

White Horse

Chris Stapleton

Best Immersive Audio Album

The Diary Of Alicia Keys

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)

Best Remixed Recording

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

JAGUAR II

John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

(David Bowie)

Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer

Best Music Video

I’m Only Sleeping

(The Beatles)

Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas, video producers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

What Was I Made For? [From “Barbie The Album”]

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Oppenheimer

Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Barbie The Album

Brandon Davis, Mark Ronson & Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; George Drakoulias, music supervisor

(Various Artists)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

GÉNESIS

Peso Pluma

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Fred again..

Best Pop Dance Recording

Padam Padam

Kylie Minogue

Lostboy, producer; Guy Massey, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Rumble

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

BEAM, Elley Duhé, Fred again.. & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ghost In The Machine

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

