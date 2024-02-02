The Grammy Awards Red Carpet Gets a Modern Makeover Helping Nominees 'Feel the Magic' (Exclusive)

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST

The Grammy nominees are in for a treat on Sunday.

Ahead of Music's Biggest Night, PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the redesign for the red carpet.

"The GRAMMYS are all about honoring the creators and performers behind the music and bringing the community together one night each year to celebrate their achievements. With the red carpet, we strive to match that sentiment and ensure the nominees feel the magic of Music's Biggest Night as soon as they step onto the carpet," says Andie Cox, the Recording Academy's vice president of communications. "This year's design is an homage to the creativity and artistry we honor at the GRAMMY Awards."

This year's design takes classic elements from past years and moves towards a more modern motif while still paying tribute to the Academy's timeless elements.

To enhance the dimensional nature of the design, Joe Lewis Company used various materials and paint treatments to further the feeling of dimensionality.

"The redesign was a great opportunity to put a contemporary play on the classic GRAMMYs red carpet look," says Cox. "One of our staple set pieces each year is our grand red carpet entry façade. We knew that was something we wanted to keep but wanted to refresh it in a way that felt new and exciting. It's such an important part of the red carpet experience and the team at Joe Lewis Company did an incredible job bringing our vision to life."

The music award show, in which the Recording Academy awards the best in music each year, will take place on Feb. 4 and will be hosted by Trevor Noah, marking his fourth year in a row in the role.

Joining Noah on the stage will be a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters.

SZA, who holds the most nominations this year, will perform live alongside other musical performers including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo, while Oprah Winfrey, Christina Aguilera, Meryl Streep will help hand out awards.

The Grammys will be telecast live on CBS network starting at 8 p.m. ET. (While you're watching the show, be sure to read PEOPLE's full coverage of the Grammys!)

