Grammy Awards Nominations 2022: The Complete List (Live Updates)

Nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards are being announced today in a virtual rollout on the Grammys’ site. Variety will list the nominations in all 80-some categories as they are announced between 9-10 a.m. PT. Refresh this page throughout the hour to get the latest updates, which will climax when the nominees for album, record, song and new artist are revealed.

First up this morning: nominations in the dance/electronic and rap categories.

More from Variety

The full list of nominees, in the order they’re being announced:

Field 2 – Dance/Electronic Music

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

1. HERO

Afrojack & David Guetta

2. LOOM

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

3. BEFORE

James Blake

4. HEARTBREAK

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

5. YOU CAN DO IT

Caribou

6. ALIVE

Rüfüs Du Sol

7. THE BUSINESS

Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

1. SUBCONSCIOUSLY

Black Coffee

2. FALLEN EMBERS

Illenium

3. MUSIC IS THE WEAPON (RELOADED)

Major Lazer

4. SHOCKWAVE

Marshmello

5. FREE LOVE

Sylvan Esso

6. JUDGEMENT

Ten City

Field 7 – Rap

Best Rap Performance

1. FAMILY TIES

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

2. UP

Cardi B

3. MY LIFE

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

4. WAY 2 SEXY

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

5. THOT S***

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

1. PRIDE IS THE DEVIL

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

2. NEED TO KNOW

Doja Cat

3. INDUSTRY BABY

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

4. WUSYANAME

Tyler, the Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

5. HURRICANE

Kanye West Featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Album

1. THE OFF-SEASON

J. Cole

2. CERTIFIED LOVER BOY

Drake

3. KING’S DISEASE II

Nas

4. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

Tyler, the Creator

5. DONDA

Kanye West

Story continues

Best Rap Song

1. BATH SALTS

Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

2. BEST FRIEND

Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

3. FAMILY TIES

Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

4. JAIL

Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

5. MY LIFE

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Much more to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.