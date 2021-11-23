Grammy Awards Nominations 2022: The Complete List (Live Updates)
Nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards are being announced today in a virtual rollout on the Grammys’ site. Variety will list the nominations in all 80-some categories as they are announced between 9-10 a.m. PT. Refresh this page throughout the hour to get the latest updates, which will climax when the nominees for album, record, song and new artist are revealed.
First up this morning: nominations in the dance/electronic and rap categories.
More from Variety
Justin Bieber to Stage Interactive Virtual Concert With Wave
Grammy Voters: Deadline for First-Round Voting, Which Determines Nominees, Is Tomorrow
Grammy Ballot Breakdown: TV Could Have Big Showing in Visual Media Categories
The full list of nominees, in the order they’re being announced:
Field 2 – Dance/Electronic Music
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
1. HERO
Afrojack & David Guetta
2. LOOM
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
3. BEFORE
James Blake
4. HEARTBREAK
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
5. YOU CAN DO IT
Caribou
6. ALIVE
Rüfüs Du Sol
7. THE BUSINESS
Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
1. SUBCONSCIOUSLY
Black Coffee
2. FALLEN EMBERS
Illenium
3. MUSIC IS THE WEAPON (RELOADED)
Major Lazer
4. SHOCKWAVE
Marshmello
5. FREE LOVE
Sylvan Esso
6. JUDGEMENT
Ten City
Field 7 – Rap
Best Rap Performance
1. FAMILY TIES
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
2. UP
Cardi B
3. MY LIFE
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
4. WAY 2 SEXY
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
5. THOT S***
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
1. PRIDE IS THE DEVIL
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
2. NEED TO KNOW
Doja Cat
3. INDUSTRY BABY
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
4. WUSYANAME
Tyler, the Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
5. HURRICANE
Kanye West Featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Album
1. THE OFF-SEASON
J. Cole
2. CERTIFIED LOVER BOY
Drake
3. KING’S DISEASE II
Nas
4. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST
Tyler, the Creator
5. DONDA
Kanye West
Best Rap Song
1. BATH SALTS
Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
2. BEST FRIEND
Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)
3. FAMILY TIES
Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
4. JAIL
Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)
5. MY LIFE
Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Much more to come…
Best of Variety
From Bear Mauls to Floating Doors: Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Performances
Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress - Aunjanue Ellis Picks Up Momentum for 'King Richard'
Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor - Can Jonah Hill Be a Spoiler in the Race for 'Don't Look Up'?
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.