Grammy Awards Nominations 2022: The Complete List (Live Updates)

Chris Willman and Jem Aswad
·2 min read

Nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards are being announced today in a virtual rollout on the Grammys’ site. Variety will list the nominations in all 80-some categories as they are announced between 9-10 a.m. PT. Refresh this page throughout the hour to get the latest updates, which will climax when the nominees for album, record, song and new artist are revealed.

First up this morning: nominations in the dance/electronic and rap categories.

The full list of nominees, in the order they’re being announced:

Field 2 – Dance/Electronic Music

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

1. HERO
Afrojack & David Guetta

2. LOOM
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

3. BEFORE
James Blake

4. HEARTBREAK
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

5. YOU CAN DO IT
Caribou

6. ALIVE
Rüfüs Du Sol

7. THE BUSINESS
Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

1. SUBCONSCIOUSLY
Black Coffee

2. FALLEN EMBERS
Illenium

3. MUSIC IS THE WEAPON (RELOADED)
Major Lazer

4. SHOCKWAVE
Marshmello

5. FREE LOVE
Sylvan Esso

6. JUDGEMENT
Ten City

Field 7 – Rap

Best Rap Performance

1. FAMILY TIES
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

2. UP
Cardi B

3. MY LIFE
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

4. WAY 2 SEXY
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

5. THOT S***
Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

1. PRIDE IS THE DEVIL
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

2. NEED TO KNOW
Doja Cat

3. INDUSTRY BABY
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

4. WUSYANAME
Tyler, the Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

5. HURRICANE
Kanye West Featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Album

1. THE OFF-SEASON
J. Cole

2. CERTIFIED LOVER BOY
Drake

3. KING’S DISEASE II
Nas

4. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST
Tyler, the Creator

5. DONDA
Kanye West

Best Rap Song

1. BATH SALTS
Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

2. BEST FRIEND
Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

3. FAMILY TIES
Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

4. JAIL
Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

5. MY LIFE
Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Much more to come…

