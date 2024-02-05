Grammy Awards 2024: Red carpet and ceremony in pictures

Some of the biggest stars in the world of music are at the Grammy Awards, which are taking place in Los Angeles.

In the first half of the two-part ceremony, indie supergroup Boygenius, comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, won best rock song, rock performance and alternative album.

Boygenius at the Grammys

Dua Lipa, who has two nominations, sparkled in a custom Courrèges dress.

Dua Lipa at the Grammys

Like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish is recognised for her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, winning best song written for visual media early in the night. She wore a black and pink Barbie jacket on the red carpet,

Billie Eilish at the Grammys

Miley Cyrus chose an outfit made almost entirely from gold safety pins. The singer has six nominations.

Miley Cyrus at the Grammy Awards

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell accepted the 10th competitive Grammy of her career - for best folk album - before her first Grammys performance.

Joni Mitchell at the Grammys

R&B singer Victoria Monet, who has seven nominations, brought two-year-old daughter Hazel - the youngest ever Grammy nominee for her contribution to her mother's track Hollywood.

Victoria Monet and her partner and daughter at the Grammys

Dawn Richard came complete with stunning red foliage.

Dawn Richard at the Grammys

South Africa's Tyla made history as the first ever winner of the Grammy for best African music performance.

Tyla at the Grammys

Killer Mike picked up best rap song, rap performance and rap album.

Killer Mike at the Grammys

Masked metal icons Slipknot dressed in their awards attire.

Slipknot at the Grammys

Electronic producer and singer James Blake was joined by his partner, actress Jameela Jamil.

James Blake and Jameela Jamil at the Grammys

