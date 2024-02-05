Advertisement

Grammy Awards 2024: The main winners and nominees

Killer Mike accepts the award for Best Rap Performance at the Grammy Awards
Killer Mike (left) swept the board in the rap categories

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and SZA are among the nominees at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The first half of this year's two-part ceremony is taking place in Los Angeles.

There are 94 categories in total - here are some of the biggest ones, with the winners so far as well as the nominated artists:

Album of the year

  • Boygenius - The Record

  • Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

  • Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

  • Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

  • Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

  • SZA - SOS

  • Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the year

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

  • Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

  • Jon Batiste - Worship

  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

  • SZA - Kill Bill

  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

  • Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Song of the year

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

  • Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

  • Jon Batiste - Butterfly

  • Lana Del Rey - A&W

  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

  • SZA - Kill Bill

  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best new artist

  • Coco Jones

  • Gracie Abrams

  • Fred Again..

  • Ice Spice

  • Jelly Roll

  • Noah Kahan

  • Victoria Monét

  • The War and Treaty

Best pop solo performance

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

  • Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best pop duo/group performance

  • Winner: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

  • Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

  • Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

  • Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

  • Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best pop vocal album

  • Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

  • Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

  • Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

  • Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best R&B song

  • Coco Jones - ICU

  • Halle - Angel

  • Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love

  • SZA - Snooze

  • Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best R&B performance

  • Winner: Coco Jones - ICU

  • Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

  • Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

  • SZA - Kill Bill

  • Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best R&B album

  • Winner: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

  • Babyface - Girls Night Out

  • Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You

  • Emily King - Special Occasion

  • Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best rap song

  • Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

  • Doja Cat - Attention

  • Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft Aqua - Barbie World

  • Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

  • Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Best rap performance

  • Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

  • Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbilles

  • Black Thought - Love Letter

  • Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

  • Coi Leray - Players

Best melodic rap performance

  • Winner: Lil Durk feat J Cole - All My Life

  • Burna Boy feat 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World

  • Doja Cat - Attention

  • Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U

  • SZA - Low

Best rap album

  • Winner: Killer Mike - Michael

  • Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

  • Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

  • Nas - King's Disease III

  • Travis Scott - Utopia

Best dance/electronic recording

  • Winner: Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

  • Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

  • James Blake - Loading

  • Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before

  • Romy & Fred again.. - Strong

Best dance/electronic album

  • Winner: Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

  • James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

  • The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

  • Kx5 - Kx5

  • Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best pop dance recording

  • Winner: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

  • David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don't Hurt Me

  • Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding - Miracle

  • Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One In A Million

  • Troye Sivan - Rush

Best rock performance

  • Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

  • Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes

  • Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song

  • Foo Fighters - Rescued

  • Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best rock song

  • Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

  • The Rolling Stones - Angry

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

  • Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness

  • Foo Fighters - Rescued

Best rock album

  • Winner: Paramore - This Is Why

  • Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

  • Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

  • Metallica - 72 Seasons

  • Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best alternative album

  • Winner: Boygenius - The Record

  • Arctic Monkeys - The Car

  • Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

  • Gorillaz - Cracker Island

  • PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying

Best alternative performance

  • Winner: Paramore - This Is Why

  • Alvvays - Belinda Says

  • Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

  • Boygenius - Cool About It

  • Lana Del Rey - A&W

Best African music performance

  • Winner: Tyla - Water

  • Asake & Olamide - Amapiano

  • Burna Boy - City Boys

  • Davido ft Musa Keys - Unavailable

  • Ayra Starr - Rush

Best folk album

  • Winner: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport

  • Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire

  • The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon

  • Nickel Creek - Celebrants

  • Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee

  • Paul Simon - Seven Psalms

  • Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy

Best country album

  • Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

  • Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

  • Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

  • Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain

  • Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best country solo performance

  • Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse

  • Brandy Clark - Buried

  • Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

  • Luke Combs - Fast Car

  • Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best country song

  • Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse

  • Brandy Clark - Buried

  • Morgan Wallen - Last Night

  • Tyler Childers - In Your Love

  • Zach Bryan ft Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Americana performance

  • Brandy Clark ft Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

  • Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship

  • Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night

  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma

  • Allison Russell - The Returner

Best Americana album

  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

  • Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

  • Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

  • Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One

  • Allison Russell - The Returner

Best traditional pop vocal album

  • Winner: Laufey - Bewitched

  • Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

  • Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

  • Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

  • Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

  • Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Producer of the year, non-classical

  • Winner: Jack Antonoff

  • Daniel Nigro

  • Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

  • Hit-Boy

  • Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

  • Winner: Theron Thomas

  • Edgar Barrera

  • Jessie Jo Dillon

  • Shane McAnally

  • Justin Tranter

Best music video

  • Winner: The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping

  • Tyler Childers - In Your Love

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

  • Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

  • Troye Sivan - Rush

Best song written for visual media

  • Winner: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

  • Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

  • Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

  • Rihanna - Lift Me Up

  • Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

  • Winner: Various artists - Barbie the Album

  • Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora

  • Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3: Awesome Mix, Vol 3

  • "Weird Al" Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best score soundtrack album for visual media

  • Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

  • John Williams - The Fabelmans

  • John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording

  • Winner: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

  • Meryl Streep - Big Tree

  • William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

  • Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

  • Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Best score for video game or other interactive media

  • Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer

  • God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer

  • Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers

  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers