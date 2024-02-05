Grammy Awards 2024: The main winners and nominees
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and SZA are among the nominees at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
The first half of this year's two-part ceremony is taking place in Los Angeles.
There are 94 categories in total - here are some of the biggest ones, with the winners so far as well as the nominated artists:
Album of the year
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Record of the year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Song of the year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best new artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best pop solo performance
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best pop duo/group performance
Winner: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Best pop vocal album
Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Best R&B song
Coco Jones - ICU
Halle - Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Snooze
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best R&B performance
Winner: Coco Jones - ICU
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Best R&B album
Winner: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Best rap song
Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Doja Cat - Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft Aqua - Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Best rap performance
Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbilles
Black Thought - Love Letter
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Coi Leray - Players
Best melodic rap performance
Winner: Lil Durk feat J Cole - All My Life
Burna Boy feat 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
SZA - Low
Best rap album
Winner: Killer Mike - Michael
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Nas - King's Disease III
Travis Scott - Utopia
Best dance/electronic recording
Winner: Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake - Loading
Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before
Romy & Fred again.. - Strong
Best dance/electronic album
Winner: Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
Kx5 - Kx5
Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best pop dance recording
Winner: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don't Hurt Me
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding - Miracle
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One In A Million
Troye Sivan - Rush
Best rock performance
Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Best rock song
Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
The Rolling Stones - Angry
Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Best rock album
Winner: Paramore - This Is Why
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best alternative album
Winner: Boygenius - The Record
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying
Best alternative performance
Winner: Paramore - This Is Why
Alvvays - Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
Boygenius - Cool About It
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Best African music performance
Winner: Tyla - Water
Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
Burna Boy - City Boys
Davido ft Musa Keys - Unavailable
Ayra Starr - Rush
Best folk album
Winner: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport
Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
Nickel Creek - Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
Paul Simon - Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy
Best country album
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best country solo performance
Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Brandy Clark - Buried
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best country song
Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Brandy Clark - Buried
Morgan Wallen - Last Night
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Zach Bryan ft Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Americana performance
Brandy Clark ft Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship
Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma
Allison Russell - The Returner
Best Americana album
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One
Allison Russell - The Returner
Best traditional pop vocal album
Winner: Laufey - Bewitched
Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Producer of the year, non-classical
Winner: Jack Antonoff
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
Winner: Theron Thomas
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Justin Tranter
Best music video
Winner: The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Troye Sivan - Rush
Best song written for visual media
Winner: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Winner: Various artists - Barbie the Album
Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora
Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3: Awesome Mix, Vol 3
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best score soundtrack album for visual media
Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
John Williams - The Fabelmans
John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording
Winner: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Meryl Streep - Big Tree
William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Best score for video game or other interactive media
Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer
God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer
Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers