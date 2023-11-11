Grammy Awards 2024: The main nominees
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and SZA are among the nominees at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
This year's ceremony takes place on 4 February in Los Angeles.
There are 94 categories in total - here are some of the biggest ones, and the nominated artists and albums:
Album of the year
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Record of the year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Song of the year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best new artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best pop solo performance
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best pop duo/group performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Best pop vocal album
Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Best R&B song
Coco Jones - ICU
Halle - Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Snooze
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best R&B performance
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Best R&B album
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best rap song
Doja Cat - Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best rap performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
SZA - Low
Best melodic rap performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
SZA - Low
Best rap album
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Killer Mike - Michael
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Nas - King's Disease III
Travis Scott - Utopia
Best dance/electronic recording
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake - Loading
Disclosure - Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred again.. - Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
Best dance/electronic album
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Kx5 - Kx5
Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best rock performance
Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Best rock album
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best alternative album
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying
Best alternative performance
Alvvays - Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
Boygenius - Cool About It
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Paramore - This Is Why
Best country album
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best country solo performance
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best country song
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Morgan Wallen - Last Night
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best country duo/group performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Best Americana performance
Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship
Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma
Allison Russell - The Returner
Best Americana album
Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
Allison Russell - The Returner
Best traditional pop vocal album
Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
Laufey - Bewitched
Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best musical theatre album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Producer of the year, non-classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best music video
The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Troye Sivan - Rush
Best song written for visual media
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken
Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording
Meryl Streep - Big Tree
William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Best score for video game or other interactive media
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer
God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer
Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers