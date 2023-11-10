Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift breaks nomination record

Swift's nomination for Anti-Hero means she overtakes Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Ritchie

Taylor Swift has broken a Grammys record with her latest nomination for song of the year.

The shortlisting of her hit Anti-Hero makes Swift the first songwriter to score seven nominations in the category - overtaking Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who have six each.

She is also nominated in the album and record of the year categories alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and SZA.

Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa are among the other nominees for song of the year.

Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste and SZA have also been recognised in the category.

Swift's album of the year nod for Midnights is her sixth nomination in this category - and ties her with Barbra Streisand for the most nominations for a female artist.

If she wins, she will become the first artist to win album of the year four times.

More on the nominated artists:

It was harder for artists to make the Grammys shortlist this year due to new rules.

Organisers have cut the number of nominations available in each category from 10 to eight.

This year's Grammy Awards take place on 4 February in Los Angeles.

On a (jelly) roll

US singer-songwriter SZA leads this year's Grammy nominations with nine in total

British dance and electronic producer Fred Again is among the nominees for best new artist.

He is joined in the category by Gracie Abrams, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monet and War and Treaty.

US rapper and singer Jelly Roll might have been around since 2005 - but he scored a breakout single earlier this year with Need A Favor.

If the 38-year-old wins the award he will become the oldest person to be named best new artist - Sheryl Crow currently holds the record after picking it up aged 33.

Cyrus, Rodrigo, Swift, SZA, Batiste, Boygenius, Eilish and Monet are recognised on the record of the year shortlist.

Song of the year is different to record of the year - the former recognises songwriters and achievement in composition while the latter is concerned with the technical recording process - taking into account production, engineering and performance.

Story continues

It's more of the same in the album of the year category with Swift, SZA, Rodrigo, Eilish, Batiste, Boygenius, Cyrus and Monet all nominated.

Miley Cyrus has received nominations in three of the top categories

SZA and supergroups

Nominations were announced on Friday, with singer-songwriter SZA leading the pack with nine in total.

She was recognised in the best progressive R&B album and best R&B performance categories.

SZA's collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers with Ghost in the Machine was nominated for best pop duo/group performance.

Bridgers' Indie supergroup Boygenius was recognised in six categories too - including album of the year for The Record and record of the year for Not Strong Enough.

Boygenius, made up of Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Bridgers, first got together to debut a self-titled EP in 2018 and returned with new music earlier this year.

Victoria Monet has also had a strong showing - along with best new artist and record of the year for On My Mama she is also nominated for best R&B album for Jaguar II and best R&B performance for Hollywood.

Batiste was a surprise winner at last year's ceremony and features in the major categories once again, with his album World Music Radio and song Worship up for the top prizes.

Pop power

Olivia Rodrigo is among this year's nominees

Miley Cyrus' nomination for Flowers in the song and record of the year categories and Endless Summer Vacation's album of the year nomination marks her first ever consideration in one of the major categories.

She previously had only received one nomination, for best pop album in 2015 for Bangerz.

Lana Del Rey has never won a Grammy before - but is recognised in five categories this year, including best alternative music album and best alternative music performance, so could enjoy some success at the 2024 ceremony.

Rodrigo joins Eilish in achieving the feat of being nominated for best album, song and record for her first two studio albums.

Lana Del Rey could win her first Grammy at the 2024 ceremony

The 20-year-old former Disney star's received chart success this year with song Vampire and album Guts.

Eilish has also featured heavily in this year's Grammy nominations - the song she made for the Barbie movie, What Was I Made For?, has also made it onto the song and record of the year list.

The music from Barbie is well-represented across the nominations receiving twelve nods - Dua Lipa's Dance the Night, which is up for song of the year, also comes from the film.

Meanwhile Barbie World by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, and Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken, are up for best song written for visual media.

Notable snubs

Morgan Wallen topped the US charts, but not the Grammys nominations list

Country star Morgan Wallen's single Last Night topped the US charts for 16 weeks, with the track achieving the feat of the first country song by a male solo artist to reach number one in 42 years.

His album One Thing At A Time was also a chart success, but Wallen was also involved in a racial slur controversy in 2022, which could have prevented him from cleaning up in this year's nominations.

He only received one nod in the best country song category but didn't break through into any of the major ones.

Doja Cat was expected to scoop up a few nominations.

Doja Cat also didn't make it into any of the big categories - receiving nods for her song Attention in the best melodic rap performance and best rap song lists.

Paint the Town Red, which samples Dionne Warwick's Walk On By, was expected to make it onto the record of the year list but only managed the best pop performance category.