Grammy Awards 2022: Main winners and nominees
The winners of the 64th annual Grammy Awards have been announced in Las Vegas.
The likes of Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo and Jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste all enjoyed success on Sunday night.
Here's a summary of the main winners and nominees.
Album of the year
Winner: We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Donda - Kanye West
Record of the year
Winner: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
I Still Have Faith In You - Abba
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Song of the year
Winner: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Fight For You - H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Best new artist
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Saweetie
Best pop solo performance
Winner: Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Anyone - Justin Bieber
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Best pop duo/group performance
Winner: Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Best pop vocal album
Winner: Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Justice - Justin Bieber
Planet Her - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Best R&B performance
Winner (tie): Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Winner (tie): Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage - H.E.R.
Best R&B album
Winner: Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
We Are - Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Best rap song
Winner: Jail - Kanye West ft Jay-Z
Bath Salts - DMX ft Jay-Z and Nas
Best Friend - Saweetie ft Doja Cat
Family Ties - Baby Keem ft Kendrick Lamar
My Life - J Cole ft 21 Savage & Morray
Best rap album
Winner: Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
The Off-Season - J Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King's Disease II - Nas
Donda - Kanye West
Best melodic rap performance
Winner: Hurricane - Kanye West ft The Weeknd and Lil Baby
Pride is the Devil - J Cole ft Lil Baby
Need To Know - Doja Cat
Industry Baby - Lil Nas X
What's Your Name - Tyler, The Creator ft Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ing
Best dance/electronic recording
Winner: Alive - Rufus Du Sol
Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta
Loom - Olafur Arnalds ft Bonobo
Before - James Blake
Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Don It - Caribou
The Business - Tiesto
Best dance/electronic album
Winner: Subconsciously - Black Coffee
Fallen Embers - Illenium
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
Shockwave - Marshmello
Free Love - Sylvan Esso
Judgement - Ten City
Best rock performance
Winner: Making A Fire - Foo Fighters
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
Ohms - Deftones
Best rock album
Winner: Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
Power Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
Best alternative album
Winner: Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
Shore - Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Best country album
Winner: Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall,
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Best Country Solo Performance
Winner: You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
Forever After All - Luke Combs
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Song
Winner: Cold - Chris Stapleton
Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
Country Again - Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Winner: Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Glad You Exist - Dan And Shay
Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
Drunk - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best musical theatre album
Winner: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Cinderella
Some Lovers
Girl From The North Country
Les Miserables - the stage concert
Snapshots
Producer of the year, non-classical
Winner: Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best music video
Winner: Freedom - Jon Batiste
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero( Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Good 4U - Olivia Rodrigo
