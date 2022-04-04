Grammy Awards 2022: Main winners and nominees

Find out who got their hands on a Grammy this year

The winners of the 64th annual Grammy Awards have been announced in Las Vegas.

The likes of Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo and Jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste all enjoyed success on Sunday night.

Here's a summary of the main winners and nominees.

Album of the year

Winner: We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Donda - Kanye West

Record of the year

Winner: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

I Still Have Faith In You - Abba

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year

Winner: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You - H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Best new artist

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Saweetie

Read more: Olivia Rodrigo dominates Grammy Award nominations

Best pop solo performance

Winner: Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Anyone - Justin Bieber

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Best pop duo/group performance

Winner: Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

Butter - BTS

Higher Power - Coldplay

Story continues

Best pop vocal album

Winner: Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Justice - Justin Bieber

Planet Her - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Best R&B performance

Winner (tie): Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Winner (tie): Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

Lost You - Snoh Aalegra

Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage - H.E.R.

Best R&B album

Winner: Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra

We Are - Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Best rap song

Winner: Jail - Kanye West ft Jay-Z

Bath Salts - DMX ft Jay-Z and Nas

Best Friend - Saweetie ft Doja Cat

Family Ties - Baby Keem ft Kendrick Lamar

My Life - J Cole ft 21 Savage & Morray

Best rap album

Winner: Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator

The Off-Season - J Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King's Disease II - Nas

Donda - Kanye West

Best melodic rap performance

Winner: Hurricane - Kanye West ft The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Pride is the Devil - J Cole ft Lil Baby

Need To Know - Doja Cat

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X

What's Your Name - Tyler, The Creator ft Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ing

Best dance/electronic recording

Winner: Alive - Rufus Du Sol

Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom - Olafur Arnalds ft Bonobo

Before - James Blake

Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Don It - Caribou

The Business - Tiesto

Best dance/electronic album

Winner: Subconsciously - Black Coffee

Fallen Embers - Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer

Shockwave - Marshmello

Free Love - Sylvan Esso

Judgement - Ten City

Best rock performance

Winner: Making A Fire - Foo Fighters

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell

Ohms - Deftones

Best rock album

Winner: Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

Best alternative album

Winner: Daddy's Home - St. Vincent

Shore - Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey

Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

Best country album

Winner: Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall,

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Best Country Solo Performance

Winner: You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

Forever After All - Luke Combs

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell

Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Song

Winner: Cold - Chris Stapleton

Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris

Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves

Country Again - Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Winner: Younger Me - Brothers Osborne

If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Glad You Exist - Dan And Shay

Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Drunk - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best musical theatre album

Winner: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Cinderella

Some Lovers

Girl From The North Country

Les Miserables - the stage concert

Snapshots

Producer of the year, non-classical

Winner: Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best music video

Winner: Freedom - Jon Batiste

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero( Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Good 4U - Olivia Rodrigo

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.