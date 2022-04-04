Grammy Awards 2022: 5 stand-out moments

·5 min read

From almost kisses to near trophy misses, via jokes at Will Smith's expense, here are five standout moments from the Grammys ceremony in Sin City on Sunday.

1. BTS star V flirted with Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo with BTS member V
Olivia Rodrigo with BTS member and new BFF, V

South Korean septet BTS, dressed in shiny black and silver suits, put on a creamy-smooth performance of their chart-topping hit Butter.

The Bond-esque production saw Jungkook fly in from the ceiling, and J-Hope recover well from a slight stumble while moving between stages.

But their efforts were ultimately overshadowed by their bandmate V, who was caught on-camera leaning in to whisper sweet nothings into the ear of the Olivia Rodrigo, shortly after she'd performed her own hit Drivers License.

We don't know exactly what V said to her before he produced a card from behind her ear, but Rodrigo definitely looked shocked. Perhaps she was thinking of the tsunami of hate mail she'll get from jealous fans tomorrow morning.

PS: Don't tell Olivia, but later in the evening V was pictured leaning in for a peck on the cheek from Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga and V
Lady Gaga and V

2. Billie honoured Taylor during a mini rooftop gig

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish, pictured alongside her brother Finneas O'Connell, wore a Taylor Hawkins T-shirt

Billie Eilish performed a perfect version of her track Happier than Ever, which began with her singing softly in the living room of an upside down house, while ankle deep in leaky water.

She then moved up to the rooftop - or was it the basement? - where she was joined by her brother and collaborator Finneas to rock out to the song's cathartic coda, both of them laughing like they were having an absolute blast.

As the music soared, Eilish held up her t-shirt to make it clear she was wearing an image of Foo Fighters star Taylor Hawkins. The drummer had been due to perform at the Grammys himself with his band but tragically died last week aged 50, while on tour in Colombia.

The Foos won three prizes on the night, including best rock album. Hawkins would no doubt have appreciated Eilish's home-made tribute.

3. Dua and Megan's wardrobe mishap

Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace, and Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace, and Megan Thee Stallion

Don't you hate it when you turn up to a party and someone's wearing the same outfit as you? Well imagine that, only with national television and two identical Versace dresses.

OK, so when Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage in near-identical outfits it was clearly an hilarious "bit" - but the payoff was worth it.

"I was told I'd have the exclusive," carped Dua Lipa. "I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella". At which point the designer walked on stage, ripped off parts of the singers' costumes and re-styled them on the fly.

It was like Bucks Fizz at Eurovision all over again (ask your gran).

4. Questlove made a Will Smith joke

Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic accept the song of the year award (nicely) from Questlove
Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic accept the song of the year award (nicely) from Questlove

Last week, Questlove's glorious, soul-restoring film Summer Of Soul won best documentary at the Oscars. But, as you'll recall, his big moment was rather overshadowed by the events immediately preceding that - when Will Smith slapped award presenter and comedian Chris Rock.

He had better luck at the Grammys, where Summer Of Soul also won best music film - but he couldn't resist a little quip about last week's events.

Presenting the award for song of the year to Silk Sonic, for Leave the Door Open, he quipped: "I'm gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me."

5. Doja Cat almost had a bathroom accident

SZA and Doja Cat
SZA and Doja Cat almost didn't make it up to collect their award

Doja Cat was one of the big winners on the night, scooping the award for best pop duo/group performance for Kiss Me More - her collaboration with SZA.

However, she almost missed her big moment by attending to a call of nature minutes before her name was called out.

Looking rather sheepish on-stage, the singer joked: "I've never taken such a fast [wee] in my whole life!" while adjusting her dress.

"I'm glad you made it back in time," joked SZA.

But as the crowd got to their feet to applaud, Doja Cat started to get emotional.

"I like to downplay stuff," she said, wiping away a tear. "But this is, uh... it's a big deal."

Doja Cat wasn't the only one struggling to get to the stage, as SZA was using crutches all evening due to a bed-related injury.

Luckily Lady Gaga, was on hand to help manoeuvre her dress out of the way as she went to collect her accolade.

