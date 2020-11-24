Grammy Awards 2021: List of nominees
The nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards have been announced. Here's a summary of the key categories.
Album of the year
Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas - Black Pumas
Everyday Life - Coldplay
Djesse vol. 3 - Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III - Haim
Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
Folklore - Taylor Swift
Record of the year
Black Parade - Beyoncé
Colors - Black Pumas
Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Say So - Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Circles - Post Malone
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Song of the year
Black Parade - Beyoncé
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Cardigan - Taylor Swift
Circles - Post Malone
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Everything I Want - Billie Eilish
I Can't Breathe - H.E.R
If the World Was Ending - JP Saxe and Julia Michaels
Best new artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best pop solo performance
Yummy - Justin Bieber
Say So - Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Cardigan - Taylor Swift
Best pop duo/group performance
Un Dia (One Day) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
Intentions -Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
Dynamite - BTS
Rain on Me - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best pop vocal album
Changes - Justin Bieber
Chromatica - Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
Fine Line - Harry Styles
Folklore - Taylor Swift
Best progressive R&B album
Chilombo - Jhene Aiko
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals - Free Nationals
F*** Your Feelings - Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is - Thundercat
Best rap song
The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
Rockstar - Da Baby featuring Roddy Ricch
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best rap album
Black Habits - D Smoke
Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist
A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica
King's Disease - Nas
The Allegory - Royce da 5'9
Best melodic rap performance
Rockstar - Dababy featuring Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
Lockdown - Anderson .Paak
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Highest in the Room - Travis Scott
Best dance recording
On My Mind - Diplo and Sidepiece
My High - Disclosure featuring Amine and Slowthai
The Difference - Flume featuring Toro y Moi
Both of Us - Jayda G
10% - Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best dance/electronic album
Kick I - Arca
Planet's Mad - Baauer
Energy - Disclosure
Bubba - Kaytranada
Food Faith - Madeon
Best rock performance
Shameika - Fiona Apple
Not - Big Thief
Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps - Haim
Stay High - Brittany Howard
Daylight - Grace Potter
Best metal performance
Bodycount - Bum Rush
Code Orange - Underneath
The In-between - In This Moment
Bloodmoney - Poppy
Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live by Power Trip
Best rock album
A Hero's Death - Fontaines DC
Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight - Grace Potter
Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal - The Strokes
Best alternative album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple
Hyperspace - Beck
Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime - Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush - Tame Impala
Best R&B performance
Lightning and Thunder - Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
Black Parade - Beyoncé
All I Need - Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign
Goat Head - Brittany Howard
See Me - Emily King
Best country album
Lady Like - Ingrid Andress
Your LIfe is a Record - Brandy Clark
Wildcard - Miranda Lambert
Nightfall - Little Big Town
Never Will - Ashley McBryde
Best Country Solo Performance
Stick That in Your Country Song - Eric Church
Who You Thought I Was - Brandy Clark
When My Army Prays - Vince Gill
Black Like Me - Mickey Guyton
Bluebird - Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
All Night - Brothers Osborne
10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Ocean - Lady A
Sugar Coat - Little Big Town
Some People Do - Old Dominion
Best musical theatre album
Amelie
American Utopia on Broadway
Jagged Little Pill
The Prince of Egypt
Soft Power
Little Shop of Horrors
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best music video
Brown Skin Girl - Beyoncé
Life is Good - Future Featuring Drake
Lockdown - Anderson .Paak
Adore You - Harry Styles
Goliath - Woodkid
