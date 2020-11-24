Grammy Awards 2021: List of nominees

The nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards have been announced. Here's a summary of the key categories.

Album of the year

  • Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

  • Black Pumas - Black Pumas

  • Everyday Life - Coldplay

  • Djesse vol. 3 - Jacob Collier

  • Women in Music Pt. III - Haim

  • Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

  • Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

  • Folklore - Taylor Swift

Record of the year

  • Black Parade - Beyoncé

  • Colors - Black Pumas

  • Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

  • Say So - Doja Cat

  • Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

  • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

  • Circles - Post Malone

  • Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Song of the year

  • Black Parade - Beyoncé

  • The Box - Roddy Ricch

  • Cardigan - Taylor Swift

  • Circles - Post Malone

  • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

  • Everything I Want - Billie Eilish

  • I Can't Breathe - H.E.R

  • If the World Was Ending - JP Saxe and Julia Michaels

Best new artist

  • Ingrid Andress

  • Phoebe Bridgers

  • Chika

  • Noah Cyrus

  • D Smoke

  • Doja Cat

  • Kaytranada

  • Megan Thee Stallion

Best pop solo performance

  • Yummy - Justin Bieber

  • Say So - Doja Cat

  • Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

  • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

  • Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

  • Cardigan - Taylor Swift

Best pop duo/group performance

  • Un Dia (One Day) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

  • Intentions -Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

  • Dynamite - BTS

  • Rain on Me - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

  • Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best pop vocal album

  • Changes - Justin Bieber

  • Chromatica - Lady Gaga

  • Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

  • Fine Line - Harry Styles

  • Folklore - Taylor Swift

Best progressive R&B album

  • Chilombo - Jhene Aiko

  • Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle

  • Free Nationals - Free Nationals

  • F*** Your Feelings - Robert Glasper

  • It Is What It Is - Thundercat

Best rap song

  • The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby

  • The Box - Roddy Ricch

  • Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

  • Rockstar - Da Baby featuring Roddy Ricch

  • Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best rap album

  • Black Habits - D Smoke

  • Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist

  • A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica

  • King's Disease - Nas

  • The Allegory - Royce da 5'9

Best melodic rap performance

  • Rockstar - Dababy featuring Roddy Ricch

  • Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

  • Lockdown - Anderson .Paak

  • The Box - Roddy Ricch

  • Highest in the Room - Travis Scott

Best dance recording

  • On My Mind - Diplo and Sidepiece

  • My High - Disclosure featuring Amine and Slowthai

  • The Difference - Flume featuring Toro y Moi

  • Both of Us - Jayda G

  • 10% - Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best dance/electronic album

  • Kick I - Arca

  • Planet's Mad - Baauer

  • Energy - Disclosure

  • Bubba - Kaytranada

  • Food Faith - Madeon

Best rock performance

  • Shameika - Fiona Apple

  • Not - Big Thief

  • Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers

  • The Steps - Haim

  • Stay High - Brittany Howard

  • Daylight - Grace Potter

Best metal performance

  • Bodycount - Bum Rush

  • Code Orange - Underneath

  • The In-between - In This Moment

  • Bloodmoney - Poppy

  • Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live by Power Trip

Best rock album

  • A Hero's Death - Fontaines DC

  • Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka

  • Daylight - Grace Potter

  • Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson

  • The New Abnormal - The Strokes

Best alternative album

  • Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple

  • Hyperspace - Beck

  • Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers

  • Jaime - Brittany Howard

  • The Slow Rush - Tame Impala

Best R&B performance

  • Lightning and Thunder - Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

  • Black Parade - Beyoncé

  • All I Need - Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign

  • Goat Head - Brittany Howard

  • See Me - Emily King

Best country album

  • Lady Like - Ingrid Andress

  • Your LIfe is a Record - Brandy Clark

  • Wildcard - Miranda Lambert

  • Nightfall - Little Big Town

  • Never Will - Ashley McBryde

Best Country Solo Performance

  • Stick That in Your Country Song - Eric Church

  • Who You Thought I Was - Brandy Clark

  • When My Army Prays - Vince Gill

  • Black Like Me - Mickey Guyton

  • Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • All Night - Brothers Osborne

  • 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

  • Ocean - Lady A

  • Sugar Coat - Little Big Town

  • Some People Do - Old Dominion

Best musical theatre album

  • Amelie

  • American Utopia on Broadway

  • Jagged Little Pill

  • The Prince of Egypt

  • Soft Power

  • Little Shop of Horrors

Producer of the year, non-classical

  • Jack Antonoff

  • Dan Auerbach

  • Dave Cobb

  • Flying Lotus

  • Andrew Watt

Best music video

  • Brown Skin Girl - Beyoncé

  • Life is Good - Future Featuring Drake

  • Lockdown - Anderson .Paak

  • Adore You - Harry Styles

  • Goliath - Woodkid

