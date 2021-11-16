Grammy Award winning R&B star to perform in Columbia

R&B star Maxwell will perform in Columbia on his upcoming tour.

On March 9, 2022, Maxwell will play a concert at Colonial Life Arena as a part of his upcoming “The Night” tour.

Tickets for the Grammy Award winner’s show, which will also include performances by Anthony Hamilton and Joe, are set to go on sale Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices for the concert were not available.

Tickets will only be available online at Ticketmaster on the first day they go on sale. Any remaining tickets will be available at Colonial Life Arena’s box office beginning the following day.

This is Maxwell’s only scheduled tour stop in South Carolina, although he is slated to perform in North Carolina in Charlotte (March 17) and Greensboro (March 20).

“Maxwell is one of the most respected artists in the industry,” promoter Gary Guidry said in a news release. “His body of work and showmanship are second to none.”

In more than two decades, Maxwell has released five albums, including his double platinum debut “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.”

In 2009, “BLACKsummers’night” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won two Grammys, including Best R&B Album. He also won the Grammy for Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean.”