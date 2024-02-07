Grammy Award-Winner Eve to Publish New Memoir: “Who's That Girl? ”(Exclusive)

The multi-hyphenate icon will share stories behind her albums, paving the way as a female hip-hop pioneer and balancing success with family

HarperCollins Publishers; Steve Granitz/WireImage Eve and the cover of her new memoir, 'Who's That Girl?'

Eve Jihan Cooper made history when her solo debut album Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, topped the Billboard 200, the third female rapper to do so.

She broke records again when she won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Rap-Sung Collaboration for her Platinum single "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" with Gwen Stefani.

Now, the multi-hyphenate icon will soon add the title of published author to her list of accolades. Her memoir, Who's That Girl?, will come out September 17 from Hanover Square Press, written in collaboration with Kathy Iandoli, the critically acclaimed hip-hop journalist and author.

“I’m excited for people to get to know me on a deeper level,” Eve said, in a statement. “This story is decades in the making.”

This "fearless, empowering and inspirational memoir" will explore her rise to stardom as a female MC, her lasting legacy's impact on pop culture and music and her enduring struggle to balance her personal life with the professional grind.

West Philadelphia born and raised, Eve embodies a gritty realness that shines through in her work.

HarperCollins Publishers The cover of Eve's new memoir, 'Who's That Girl?'

This memoir won't gloss over the struggle she endured on her way from the Mill Creek Projects to Hollywood. Who's That Girl? will go deep on her time as the First Lady of hip-hop collective Ruff Ryders, highlighting what it was like to enter the hip-hop scene as "Eve of Destruction."

Eve will also reveal behind-the-scenes stories about her interactions with some of the biggest names in the business as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

The book will feature previously untold tales behind her albums, including the internal battle leading up to Lip Lock and her achievements as a pioneer in rap, fashion, film and TV.

But much like Eve's own life, this book also balances her professional side with the personal.

Eve will reveal the growing pains she went through as part of her success, including a widely publicized romance, as well as her fertility obstacles on the way to motherhood.



Eve has released four albums to date, costarred in 15 films, starred and co-executive produced the sitcom Eve, co-hosted the CBS Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show The Talk and starred in the critically acclaimed series Queens, among many other accolades.

She is also the long-time ambassador for Malaika DRC, an initiative that promotes free education for girls in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Her collaborator, Kathy Iandoli, is an award-winning hip-hop journalist and author of God Save the Queens: The Essential History of Women in Hip-Hop, Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah as well as Lil’ Kim’s forthcoming The Queen Bee. She’s written for numerous publications including Billboard, PAPER, XXL, Teen Vogue, VIBE, The Village Voice, Rolling Stone and more.

Who's That Girl? will come out from Hanover Square Press on September 17, 2024.

Read the original article on People.