Grammar school boy sent white nationalists guides to making bombs, court hears

Marling School pupil Wheeler was allegedly 15 when he began sharing terrorist manifestos - Solent News & Photo Agency

A grammar school student with a “deep seated interest in Right-wing extremism” sent white nationalists instructions to make bombs in the hope of encouraging a terrorist attack, a court heard.

Malakai Wheeler allegedly shared guides on the manufacture of explosives and firearms with an online group of white nationalists dedicated to violent racism.

Wheeler, a pupil at Marling School in Stroud, Gloucestershire, was 15 when he began sharing terrorist manifestos, a jury heard.

When his home was searched by police they allegedly discovered publications titled the Terrorist Handbook, the Anarchist Cookbook and Homemade Detonators.

His electrical devices were also seized and revealed to contain a “hoard” of Right-wing material, literature and manifestos of known terrorists, the court heard.

Footage of the mass shootings in Christchurch mosques in New Zealand in 2019, overdubbed with Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now playing, was also found on his phone, the jury was told.

Wheeler denies six counts

Wheeler – now 18 and of Swindon, Wiltshire – denies six counts of being in possession of, and sharing, terrorism documents.

Opening the case, prosecutor Brett Weaver told Winchester Crown Court, Hampshire, that the charges related to Wheeler’s activities in the early part of 2021.

He said: “Through the use of an internet communication called Telegram, this defendant was able to share documents and other material that amongst other things provided instructions for the manufacture of explosives and how to make an improvised firearm.

“The defendant had a deep-seated and sustained interest in Right-wing extremism.”

The court heard Wheeler was part of a group whose “self-professed purpose” was to provide a place for “white nationalists’”.

The group espoused racial hatred, anti-Semitism and a “more sinister desire to engage in violence”, the court heard.

‘Willingly embraced’ extreme ideology

Mr Weaver said that far from being a young man groomed by other, older members of the group, Mr Wheeler “willingly embraced the ideology of nationalist supporters”.

Included in documents he posted online were the work of Adolf Hitler, Holocaust denier David Irving, British fascist leader Oswald Mosley and terrorists who had committed mass shootings.

After making his own Telegram channels, Wheeler then “sought out like-minded individuals”, Mr Weaver said.

The prosecutor explained the first three counts relate to Wheeler being in possession of copies of the Terrorist Handbook, the Anarchist Cookbook and a document called Homemade Detonators.

“Each of the three publications was designed to provide details of methods of using violence against others, principally through the use of explosives,” he continued.

‘Viable recipes’ for high explosives

An expert at the Porton Down defence laboratory gave evidence that there was “sufficient information” in each of the three publications of “viable recipes” to make high-explosive devices’.

The court heard that in August 2020, Wheeler created his first channel, posting various documents relating to Nazism.

“Unlike other young men of his age he wasn’t sharing documents about football teams, cars or music, he was sharing documents on National Socialism and fascism.”

To gain entry to a private Telegram group – which was “Right-wing and extremist” – Wheeler had to prove he was white and British after being sent seven questions.

He was also asked his age, his involvement with National Socialism and whether he was involved in “prepping” – proactively preparing for huge emergencies.

Mr Weaver, said the group was the “purest form of Right-wing extremism”.

As part of this group, Wheeler posted 92 documents and 35 images in a show to “demonstrate his worth”.

He sent so much content that another member told him to “take a breather, lad”.

Mr Weaver added: “The nature of the documents have a number of broad themes, including explosives, weapons, terrorism, ideology, combat and self-defence and personal security.

“The bulk centred upon explosive weapons.”

The prosecutor alleged that by sending so much material, to people with such strongly-held beliefs, he was disseminating terrorist publications with the aim of encouraging acts of terrorism.

Wheeler allegedly had the video of the Christchurch shootings during which Brenton Tarrant, pictured, killed 51 Muslims - John Kirk-Anderson - Pool/Getty Images

The court heard when Wheeler was arrested and his phone seized, he had the full video of the Christchurch shootings, as well as a clip edited with Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now dubbed over the top as Brenton Tarrant opened fire on unarmed Muslims.

Mr Weaver said this showed Wheeler’s mindset ‘in the starkest possible light’.

The trial, which is expected to last three weeks, continues.