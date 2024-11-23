Grambling visits USC following Williams' 20-point game

Grambling Tigers (1-3) at USC Trojans (4-1)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces Grambling after Terrance Williams II scored 20 points in USC's 82-68 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Trojans are 4-1 on their home court. USC is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Grambling finished 7-9 on the road and 21-15 overall last season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shot 43.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press