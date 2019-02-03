Grambling’s Shakyla Hill Gets Second Career Quadruple-Double

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Shakyla Hill became the first player in NCAA history with two career quadruple-doubles, finishing with 21 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 steals Saturday night in Grambling State’s 77-57 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The senior guard got her first one nearly 13 months ago on Jan. 3, 2018, against Alabama State. That was only the fourth one accomplished in NCAA Division I history.

Hill got her 10th steal with 52 seconds left.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I am just so blessed,” Hill said. “To be able to record a quadruple-double once was something special, but to do it again, words cannot describe how I am feeling. I want to thank my teammates for the support and helping me achieve this record.”

Before Hill’s achievement last year, the last quadruple-double was by Soja Tate of Arkansas State against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 27, 1993. Tate had 29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

Veronica Pettry of Loyola Chicago had 12 points, 10 rebounds, 22 assists and 11 steals for the first official quadruple-double on Jan. 14, 1989. Steals didn’t become an official NCAA stat until 1987-88 and assists became an official stat just two years earlier.

The other official quad-double was by Ramona Jones of Lamar against Central Florida on Jan. 14, 1991.