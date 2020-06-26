Grains mixed,livestock lower.

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery fell 2.40 cents at $4.82 a bushel; July corn was off .60 cent at $3.1560 a bushel; July oats advanced 17.60 cents at $3.2620 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 4 cents at 8.6720 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .05 cent at $.9400 pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .48 cent at $1.3240 a pound; June lean hogs lost 1.18 cents at .4510 a pound.

The Associated Press