Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery gained 6.80 cents at $5.5820 a bushel; May corn was fell 5.40 cents at $3.2760 a bushel; May oats was up 3 cents at $2.74 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 4.20 cents at 8.5820 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle declined 10.40 cents at $.8382 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 6.25 cents at $1.0855 a pound; Apr. lean hogs were off .58 cent at .4142 a pound.

