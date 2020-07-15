Grains mostly lower,livestock higher.

The Canadian Press

Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. delivery fell 2.40 cents at $5.3060 a bushel; Sept. corn lost 9.40 cents at $3.2460 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 1.40 cents at $2.7460 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 4 cents at 8.8220 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .0102 cent at $1.0042 pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.67 cents at $1.3842 a pound; July lean hogs was rose .32 cent at .4690 a pound.

The Associated Press

