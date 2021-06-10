Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was up 5.75 cents at $6.75 a bushel; July corn advanced 25.75 cents at $7.0575 a bushel; July oats was off 1.50 cents at $3.9650 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 7 cents at $15.6775 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.1745 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.45 cents at $1.5032 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose .75 cent at 1.2230 a pound.

The Associated Press