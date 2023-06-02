Grail says over 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer

(Reuters) - About 400 patients who signed up to take cancer diagnostic test maker Grail's pioneering oncology detection test received erroneous letters suggesting they may have developed cancer, the company said on Friday.

Grail's flagship cancer detection blood test Galleri is designed to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

The company, owned by Illumina Inc, said the letters were mistakenly sent by its telemedicine provider PWNHealth due to a software issue and that it "was in no way related to or caused by an incorrect Galleri test result".

Illumina is currently appealing regulatory orders in the U.S. and EU, which are asking the gene sequencing company to divest Grail after it jumped regulators to close its acquisition of the cancer test maker.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)