Graham Rowntree in shock Munster exit 18 months after winning URC title

Graham Rowntree was promoted to Munster head coach for the 2022-23 campaign and guided them to the URC title that season - Sportsfile/Matt Browne

Graham Rowntree has left his role as Munster head coach fewer than 18 months after landing the United Rugby Championship (URC) title.

Rowntree, the former Leicester Tigers and England prop, joined the Irish province in 2019 as a forwards coach on the back of stints at Harlequins and Georgia. The 53-year-old had previously worked for England and the British and Irish Lions, touring in both 2013 and 2017.

Having been promoted to head coach ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, replacing Johann van Graan, Rowntree promptly guided Munster to the URC in his first season in that position.

Munster topped the table in 2023-24 before losing 17-10 in the play-off semi-final to Glasgow Warriors, the eventual champions. The current season has proven tricker, however, with Munster currently languishing in 12th after losing four of their first six matches.

‘I look forward to a new chapter’

Rowntree’s departure was foreshadowed by a 34-19 loss to the Stormers and a 41-29 defeat by the Sharks over the past fortnight.

Ian Costello, the head of rugby operations at Munster, will take over as interim head coach immediately, with recruitment for a permanent replacement said to be beginning straight away.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in Munster working with a very talented group of players and coaches,” Rowntree said.

“I would like to thank the wider Munster family for all the support they have shown me in my time here but now is the right stage for my family and I to look forward to a new chapter.”

Ian Flanagan, the chief executive of Munster Rugby, was quoted in a press release issued by the province on Tuesday morning.

“We would like to thank Graham for his passion and dedication to Munster Rugby over the past five years, and I would like to wish him and his family the very best for the future on behalf of Munster Rugby,” Flanagan said.

“With the All Blacks XV coming to a sold-out Thomond Park this weekend and a number of big games on the horizon in November and December, our focus will be on continuing to support the coaches and the players for the season ahead.”