Graham Rahal takes pole, track record at Detroit Grand Prix

Takuma Sato, of Japan, drives during a practice session, Friday, June 2, 2017, for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit this weekend. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) -- Graham Rahal of Rahal/Letterman Lanigan Racing set a track record and earned the pole for Saturday's Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar race.

Rahal covered the 2.36-mile, 13-turn temporary road course in 1 minute, 13.9681 seconds at 114.966 mph. His time from the first round of qualifying stood up after IndyCar officials wiped out the fastest lap turned by Team Penske's Helio Castroneves when he was penalized for not slowing down during a caution.

Castroneves had turned a lap of 1:13.8901. His second-fastest lap time of 1:14014 was still good enough to put him on the outside of Row 1.

Castroneves was the only Chevrolet to crack the top six qualifying positions. The Hondas of Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi will start in the second row, followed by the Hondas of James Hinchcliffe and Scott Dixon.