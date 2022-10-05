Graham Potter unsure over severity of Wesley Fofana injury after Chelsea defender leaves on crutches

Wesley Fofana was forced off in the first-half against AC Milan with a knee injury (Getty Images)

Graham Potter admitted Wesley Fofana’s injury dampened the mood on what was a brilliant night for Chelsea in the Champions League.

The Frenchman opened the scoring with his first goal for the club, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James netted as the Blues beat AC Milan 3-0 in a dominant display at Stamford Bridge.

It gets Chelsea back on course to qualify from Group E after a slow start to their European campaign, but it came at a cost as Fofana was forced off in the first-half with what appeared to be a knee injury.

The 21-year-old was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches and with a brace on his right knee, with Potter not sure of the severity of the injury.

“We’ll have to scan it tomorrow and see how it is,” Potter said.

“Nothing to report at the moment but that’s the one disappointing thing of the evening.”

Apart from that it was pretty much a perfect night for the Blues, one that leaves them second in Group E and just a point behind RB Salzburg who lead the way.

While there is a trip to the San Siro next up for Chelsea, with Milan surely having to improve on home soil, the emphatic nature of the win at Stamford Bridge was a huge boost to Potter and his players.

“It was a good night for us,” Potter told BT Sport.

“I thought the attitude and application of the players was fantastic and it’s a really important win for us.”

“We started off a little nervous for five minutes, which was probably just a result of us wanting to do so well, so much. But then you saw the appetite of the players and we got control of it.

“The first goal was obviously important and then we had to start on the back foot a little bit in the second-half. We suffered a little bit which is good, and then scored the second goal which gives us a bit of a breather.

“Overall, can’t complain. Clean sheet, three goals, great personality of the players, really good.”