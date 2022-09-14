Graham Potter - Graham Potter still his own man despite Chelsea riches at his disposal - REUTERS

Team selection

Graham Potter may be the manager of choice for Chelsea’s new American owners but he will still be his own man at Stamford Bridge, living by his own decisions. It would have been easy for him to pick the ownership’s expensive new signings in his first game in charge, but he clearly felt no pressure in that regard: Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Kouliably, £100m worth of defensive talent, started the evening on the bench.

Evidently, this was Potter’s team. That much was also clear in the familiar shape, which was similar to Brighton’s usual formation under Potter: three at the back, with wing-backs pushing high. It meant that Raheem Sterling, signed from Manchester City to add more attacking threat, also had to put in a considerable amount of defensive work at left wing-back.

The inclusion of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack will ease some concerns over the former Arsenal captain’s future at Chelsea. Aubameyang had a close relationship with previous head coach Thomas Tuchel, which was crucial to him joining the club, and would no doubt have been alarmed by the German’s sacking. His place in the lineup should provide him with some reassurance at this early stage of his Chelsea career, although he will hope to be more effective in the games to come.

Tactics

It was no surprise that Marc Cucurella was included in Potter’s first Chelsea team. Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton, where he excelled under Potter last season, and there can be no player in the squad who is more attuned to the new coach’s tactical approach.

Another player who should fit in well is midfielder Jorginho, who started at the base of the midfield here and regularly dropped even deeper, into the defensive line, to help Chelsea progress the ball from back to front. Potter prefers a possession-based style of play and Jorginho will almost certainly be a key player this season.

Mason Mount was also deployed in a more deep-lying role than usual, as a box-to-box player rather than an attacking midfielder, while Kai Havertz was afforded the freedom to float around Aubameyang in attack. Mount thrived in his new role, in defence and attack, but Havertz struggled to influence the game.

Touchline demeanour

Tuchel was never one to hold back from criticising his players during matches. In the behind-closed-doors era, he could often be heard berating his team for their positioning or decision-making.

Potter, by contrast, is more interested in encouragement than verbal evisceration. He spent much of the first half applauding his players for their attempts to play short passes between Salzburg’s lines, while there was particularly strong praise — and an accompanying thumbs-up — for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who rushed off his line to clear a loose ball.

A slim-fit black suit marked a change from Potter’s usual relaxed touchline look. He donned a club tracksuit for the early stages of his Brighton tenure, before making a change to his own “bad clothes” (his words) last year.

The suit was no doubt a reflection of the occasion, given the events of the past few days, but it did add to the sense that this was also a significant moment for Potter on a personal level.

If he was feeling the strain, it was not obvious. There was no relieved fist-pump, and not even a smile, when Sterling gave Chelsea the lead after half-time. A subdued clap of his hands, while chewing ferociously on gum, was all that Potter would offer by way of celebration. There was also no reaction to Salzburg’s goal, aside from a hushed conversation with his coaching staff.

Substitutions

Potter’s Brighton were one of the most flexible teams in the Premier League, capable of switching between a variety of systems within matches. At Chelsea we can expect a similar amount of fluidity, not least because of all the talented options that are now at Potter’s disposal.

Despite Chelsea leading the game at the time, Potter’s first two changes were at the attacking end of the pitch. Armando Broja and Ruben Loftus-Cheek came on for Aubameyang and Havertz, providing Chelsea with fresh energy in the final third. Might he now regret not choosing to solidify his defence instead?

Salzburg’s equaliser prompted more attacking changes, with Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher both introduced as Chelsea went on the offensive. Christian Pulisic soon arrived, too, as Potter stuffed his team full of attacking players. It led to plenty of pressure and half-chances for his side, but they could not find the winning goal.