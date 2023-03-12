Graham Potter says Chelsea spirit growing as Blues claim third successive win

Chelsea boss Graham Potter warned that his side are finally finding their form after a 3-1 win at Leicester.

Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic scored to clinch a third straight win and breathe fresh life into a season which looked in terminal decline just a week ago.

Patson Daka did level for Leicester but they slipped to sit just a point above the relegation zone and had Wout Faes sent off late on.

It was just the second time Chelsea had netted three in the Premier League this season as they followed up wins over Leeds and Borussia Dortmund in clinical style.

“It’s been a team performance over the week, it takes a bit of time to develop that but the spirit of the boys is developing, it’s growing,” he said, with Chelsea 10th in the table.

“The togetherness I really like, everyone supporting each other, fighting to play and ready to play. I’m delighted for the players, it’s been a tough period but this week has been a positive one.

“It’s been a really good week, three wins. It started with a determined performance against Leeds, then Dortmund and to back it up today is really impressive from the players because it isn’t easy.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has seen his side claim three wins on the trot (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’ve had a good week. We were a few centimetres away from a couple of more goals ourselves, they gave everything as well. It was a game in the balance and it was our quality which saw us over the line.”

In front of Gary Lineker, watching hometown club Leicester after being told by the BBC to step back from hosting Match of the Day in a row over impartiality, Chilwell opened the scoring after 11 minutes when his controlled volley from Kalidou Koulibaly’s deep cross surprised Danny Ward at his near post.

Chelsea forward Joao Felix hit the woodwork and had a goal disallowed for offside and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck the bar for the hosts.

The Foxes levelled six minutes before the break when Felix lost possession to Ricardo Pereira and Daka seized on the ball to drill into the corner from 20 yards.

Leicester were suddenly on top and Kepa Arrizabalaga denied James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho but they fell behind seconds before the break.

Enzo Fernandez’s excellent chip bypassed the Foxes’ defence and Havertz’s first-time lob beat Ward.

Leicester tried to recover and Conor Gallagher blocked Harry Souttar’s goalbound effort before Dewsbury-Hall missed a glorious chance to level when he miscued with the goal at his mercy.

It was costly as Kovacic volleyed in the clincher before Faes was sent off for a second yellow card.

Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic (right) and Kai Havertz were both on the scoresheet (Mike Egerton/PA)

The full-time whistle was met by a chorus of boos from the home fans following a fifth straight defeat in all competitions but boss Brendan Rodgers was defiant.

He said: “If you think about earlier in the season, we had six games and one point. We have shown we can fight and we have a resilience and that’s what’s going to be needed now.

“One thing we are is very much together. We’ll keep fighting and there are still more points to play for. You want your team to be supported at home and the crowd behind them.

“We have to get through that and get the points. The supporters are disappointed we didn’t get the result but it doesn’t affect me.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers saw his side slump to a fifth successive defeat (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It (defeat) was harsh on the team. When it gets to 3-1 and you are down to 10 men in the last five minutes players of that quality can keep the ball from you, so you come off a bit dejected.

“We fought our way back into the game and we finished the first half really well but then a fraction of just (being) passive and you give players of that quality that space they can use it.”