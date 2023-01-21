Chelsea boss Graham Potter admits Mykhailo Mudryk’s contract brings risk

Ed Elliot
·3 min read

Graham Potter accepts Chelsea’s bold decision to hand £62million signing Mykhailo Mudryk an eight-and-a-half-year contract could backfire.

Ukraine winger Mudryk is in line to make his Premier League debut at Liverpool on Saturday following his high-profile arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk.

While the Blues held off competition for the 22-year-old’s signature from leaders Arsenal, eyebrows were raised at the length of his Stamford Bridge deal, which runs until 2031.

Head coach Potter believes that decision could prove beneficial for the west London club but admits every transfer carries a degree of risk.

“There are no guarantees anywhere,” he said. “There is no magic formula that says ‘this is going to work and this is how we’re going to see the future’.

“I think in whatever decision you go into, you should have the humility to say you haven’t got all of the answers, you can’t see the future, you’ve got to make the most educated guess that you can and try to predict as closely as you can to what you think may happen, and then make your decision accordingly.

“That’s the challenge, that’s the challenge of the club, that’s the challenge of us all to try to think, ‘OK, what’s the right thing for us? How do we do that?’.

“But is there life without risk? No, not all. I think whatever you do, there’s going to be a risk, there’s chance it might not work and you have to understand that and the consequences to that.

“Obviously if things go well, you’ve got a fantastic asset and the club is secure in terms of the contract length. It’s a direction the club want to go down and obviously I am supporting that as best as I can.”

Mudryk was paraded on the pitch at half-time of last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace after completing a move which could eventually cost Chelsea £88m.

As a person, he's quiet but he's determined, very focused, very ambitious, very hard-working, wants to succeed, he has good intentions. He brings speed, directness, one-v-one ability to just eliminate an opponent.

Graham Potter on Mykhailo Mudryk

Having spent his entire career to date in his homeland, he is contention to feature at Anfield, albeit it is expected to be a cameo appearance.

Potter is eager to ease the burden of expectation on Mudryk as he attempts to help the player fulfil his exciting potential.

“As a person, he’s quiet but he’s determined, very focused, very ambitious, very hard-working, wants to succeed, he has good intentions,” said Potter.

“He brings speed, directness, one-v-one ability to just eliminate an opponent.

“He’s young so there are aspects of his game he can develop and that’s what he’s here for, to try to do that.

“And sometimes all the noise around him, you just have to accept that that’s what it is, you can’t do anything about it.

“Now it’s just to focus on helping him settle in, not put too much pressure on him from our perspective because it doesn’t matter what the price tag says.

“It’s about how does a human being go from this country and this league to this country and this league and help him understand about us as a club and, if we do that well, he will be a huge success.”

Latest Stories

  • Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal sign Leandro Trossard after Danny Ings joins West Ham

    The Gunners have signed the Belgian after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, while Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga is also garnering interest from across Europe

  • Noni Madueke: Graham Potter tight-lipped on Chelsea move for PSV winger

    England Under-21 winger Madueke is set to become the Blues’ latest signing

  • Juventus handed 15-point deduction over financial irregularities

    The Serie A club are expected to appeal against the ban.

  • ‘We’re not here to mess about’: Man City send Arsenal title warning

    The 18-year-old underlined his emergence this season with an outstanding display as City came from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday

  • Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal new boy Leandro Trossard to have ‘immediate impact’

    The Belgian, who has joined from Brighton, is proven in the Premier League.

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Seth Jones rallies Blackhawks past Sabres 4-3 in overtime

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner 2:24 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which was coming off an ugly 8-5 loss to Seattle. Connor Murphy also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves. Buffalo lost for the fifth time in six games. Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 sho

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Bengals want ball in Burrow's hands with ground game stalled

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe knows best. That's a mantra the Bengals have fully embraced. Cincinnati’s success has turned on Joe Burrow's ability to process and act, complete passes in tight windows, work around the team's deficiencies and turn broken plays into first downs. Meanwhile, the Bengals' run game has become something of a side dish to the main course. The Bengals were 29th out of 32 NFL teams in rushing during the regular season, averaging 92.9 yards per game -- fewer than all but two playof

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Stamkos hits major milestone as Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Vancouver Canucks 5-2

    VANCOUVER — Another messy defensive performance proved costly for the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The Canucks tried to claw their way back after surrendering four first-period goals to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but couldn't make up the deficit and ultimately fell 5-2. “In our d zone, we made a lot of mistakes right off the bat. And before you knew it, they've got four on you," said Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau. "That's the kind of team you can't make mistakes — and they were relatively crazy