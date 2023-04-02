Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea as owners admit ‘disappointment’ over results

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Graham Potter has been sacked by Chelsea.

Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake moved to dismiss Potter following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

He leaves with Chelsea 11th the Premier League, 12 points off the Champions League places.

Chelsea say Potter "has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition" and that Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.

A Chelsea statement on Sunday said: “Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition.

“In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday and face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 12.

The board has backed Graham Potter strongly since his appointment in September, but are now desperate to arrest a decline that sees them trying to avoid their lowest league finish since 1996.

Potter and his team cost a record £21.5million to bring from Brighton and their early days were tough as he embarked on the worst start by any Chelsea manager in the last 30 years.

A draw to Everton and a defeat at home to Villa have seen a change of heart and a need for a change of direction.

It leaves Chelsea starting from square one having made Potter central to a project that saw them spend a world record £600m across the last two transfer windows.