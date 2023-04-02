Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea just hours after Leicester City part company with Brendan Rodgers

Chelsea have sacked their head coach Graham Potter, the football club has announced.

The announcement came just a few hours after Leicester City and Brendan Rodgers also parted company.

Rodgers was the 12th Premier League boss to lose his job this season and Potter became the 13th soon afterwards.

Chelsea lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday. During the game, some fans called for Potter to lose his job.

Potter had insisted after the loss that Chelsea's players were "fighting together" despite the result.

"The attack was there. The scoreline is painful for us. There's not much I can say that sounds positive," Potter said in his final comments at the helm.

In a statement, the club's owners said Potter had agreed to work with the club on its transition to a new coaching team.

A club statement on the sacking said: "Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club.

"Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition.

"In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid.

"Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

Bruno Saltor - who only joined Chelsea as part of Potter's team from Brighton - will take charge of the team as interim head coach after Potter's departure.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali had previously pledged their loyalty to Potter, after sacking Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season to install the former Brighton boss less than seven months ago.

Tuchel has now taken over at German champions Bayern Munich. Bayern's recently sacked boss, Julian Nagelsmann, is already being linked to the now-vacant head coach role at Chelsea.

Chelsea's owners said after firing Potter: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea.

"We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season."

Leicester chairman felt 'compelled' to act

Leicester City, who are embroiled in an unexpected relegation fight, lost to a last-minute goal against Crystal Palace this weekend after initially taking the lead against Roy Hodgson's side.

The Foxes dropped into the relegation zone after the defeat, which extended their winless run to six games.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement: "Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations.

"It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan's management.

"Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

"The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together - fans, players and staff - and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club."

Rodgers' assistant Chris Davies and first-team fitness coach Glen Driscoll have also left.

First-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell have been put in immediate caretaker charge, tasked with preparing the side for Tuesday's crunch clash with Aston Villa.

