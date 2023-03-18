Graham Potter insists Chelsea made ‘step forward’ despite frustrating Everton draw

Graham Potter lamented the “cheap” goals Chelsea gave away after Everton twice came fron behind to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge, but insisted the performance was a “step forward” from his side.

After a goalless first half, the match burst into life in the second half when Joao Felix calmly found the corner via the post.

Abdoulaye Doucoure equalised late on, but Kai Havertz scored from the penalty spot with what looked like being the winner. Everton had the last laugh, though, when substitute Ellis Simms earned the Toffees a draw and ended Chelsea’s three-game winning streak by scoring in the 89th minute.

“To be cheap with the goals we conceded is frustrating,” Potter admitted afterwards. “The boys are disappointed [and] frustrated because they think they put a lot into the game.

“Ultimately we’re really, really frustrated because we can’t concede the goals that we did and expect to win the game.”

The Chelsea manager added: “Ultimately we haven’t defended well enough. I think result-wise it was a step back because we wanted to win. But performance-wise it was a step forward because we attacked well. The feeling is frustration because we’ve dropped points.”

In recent weeks, Chelsea had turned the tide after their woeful form under Potter, with three wins in a row this month over Leeds, Borussia Dortmund and Leicester easing the pressure on their manager. But Everton’s last-gasp draw means Chelsea now head into the international break with their momentum halted somewhat.

Potter was impressed by Sean Dyche’s side, saying: “You have to credit Everton. They do what they do well. They ask you questions, but I think most of the game we controlled well — as much as you can.”

The Blues don’t play again now until Saturday April 1, when they host Aston Villa, who are level on points with Potter’s side.