Graham Potter handed Chelsea fitness boost ahead of make-or-break week

Chelsea have been boosted by the return of midfielder Mateo Kovacic, ahead of a huge week that could have a bearing on the future of Graham Potter.

Kovacic missed Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham through illness, as pressure intensified on head coach Potter and the Blues.

But the Croat has returned to training and is available for Saturday's Premier League game at home against Leeds. Chelsea then play Dortmund in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge next week, trailing 1-0 from the first leg of their last-16 tie last month.

N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are also closing in on a return.

There is a growing feeling that the next two games could be make or break for Potter, though he retains the support of Chelsea's owners for now.

The Blues are currently on a dismal run of two wins in 15 games and have scored fewer goals than any Premier League team since November.