Graham Potter agrees to replace Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea head coach

Matt Law
·2 min read
Graham Potter - Graham Potter agrees to replace Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea head coach - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Graham Potter has verbally agreed to become the next Chelsea head coach, replacing Thomas Tuchel after the German was sacked by the club’s new owners on Wednesday.

Potter met with Chelsea’s co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali in London on Wednesday afternoon, and terms have been agreed on a long-term deal for him to leave Brighton and take over at Stamford Bridge, with an announcement expected as early as Thursday afternoon.

Potter was pictured arriving on Thursday morning at Brighton’s training ground to tie up loose ends, and he is expected to travel to London later in the day to formally complete his move to Chelsea. He has already been stood down from Brighton’s pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s fixture against Bournemouth.

The agreement will allow the 47-year-old, first revealed as the favourite to succeed Tuchel by Telegraph Sport, to take charge of Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Fulham on Saturday lunchtime and complete a swift process for Boehly and his Clearlake partners.

The entire operation will cost Chelsea over £20 million, with Potter’s release clause thought to be set at £15m and Tuchel in line to receive almost £7m in compensation, and comes less than a week after the transfer window, in which the owners spent almost £300m, closed.

Chelsea’s owners want to make a long-term appointment of somebody they believe can create and cultivate a new culture within the club, who is ready to listen to their ideas and explain his own philosophies.

After deciding that Tuchel was not the long-term head coach they were looking for, Chelsea’s co-owners identified former Ostersunds and Swansea City manager Potter as the right candidate to lead the club’s new era, following the completed takeover at the end of last season.

While he is yet to manage in the Champions League, Potter took Ostersunds to the last 32 of the Europa League on a budget of just under £1m in 2018 when they secured an eye-catching 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates.

More to follow...

