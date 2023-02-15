Graham Potter addresses rumours of rift between Marc Cucurella and Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has denied a personal rift has developed between Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella passed to Mudryk just seven times in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium.

That led to criticism for Cucurella on social media and £88.5million January signing Mudryk appeared to “like” one post before deleting it.

But, ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund, Potter insists there is no problem between the two players.

“There’s no problem in terms of anything sinister, at all,” he said. “If anything, it’s just a case of teammates understanding each other.

“It’s quite a common problem in terms of when to pass, at what point, at what point. Playing against a back five against West Ham, it was difficult to access the wide-man’s feet and it’s an understanding of when to play into space and when to make the runs.

“Misha, that’s only his third game with us, so it’s no problem. It’s just an understanding challenge that is easy to understand when you recognise the context we’re in.”