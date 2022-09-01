Graham police search for clues after two teen boys found shot dead in the woods

Graham police said Thursday they are continuing to search for whoever killed two teenage boys and injured another on East Hanover Road one week ago.

Around 1 a.m. Aug. 25, police were called to the 900 block of East Hanover Road for reports of gunfire and a gunshot victim.

They found an 18-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Initial information provided did not indicate that there were any other victims,” said Capt. Tony Velez, Graham police spokesperson.

However, around 9:45 a.m Graham police were contacted by the Burlington Police Department about a potential missing persons investigation and returned to the scene.

Around 11 a.m., detectives found the bodies of two 16-year-old boys in a wooded area behind the apartment complex, according to Graham police.

The boys’ name have not been released.

“Due to the ages of the juvenile victims, witnesses and potential suspect(s), the Graham Police Department is limited in communicating all of the specific details involving the investigation,” Velez said in a statement Thursday.

This is an ongoing investigation, and a suspect(s) have not been named by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graham Police Department at 336-570-7611 or leave an anonymous tip at 336-229-7100.